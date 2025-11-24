The Lone Silver Lining to Latest Raiders Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders may be on a losing streak on the field, but they are winning off of it.

Raiders Rise Up the Draft Board

Las Vegas' loss to the Cleveland Browns dropped them to 2-9 on the season, moving them slightly in front of the Browns on the draft boards. The Raiders' loss moved them to No. 5 overall in the draft, right behind the New York Jets.

The Raiders will likely have another top pick in the draft. They must have a better draft class than the one they had this past offseason that has done close to nothing for the team this season. Following Las Vegas' latest loss, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained his mindset.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive end Cameron Thomas (99) and Cleveland Browns defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium.

"I've never not thought it would take work to get it right. And it's a challenge every season. You look at how the seasons go, and it's a day-to-day, week-to-week world we live in. And, yeah, of course I thought -- I've been in this situation, so I thought, 'Well, maybe I could have something to do with avoiding this.' And so, we're going to keep doing what we know how to do, and that's to keep grinding," Carroll said."

“I mean, this team, just in the locker room right there, they ain't giving up on each other, and I'm not giving up on them, and they're not giving up on me, I hope.

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty is selected by the Las Vegas Raiders as the number six pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.

“And we're going to keep battling and work our asses off just the way we know how to do. And that's really what you do, and try to make the right decisions and the right choices with the personnel and all of that as best we can. And in our world, they've got to show it, and then they compete to show it. And that's always been the way, and we won't change that."

Following Las Vegas ' loss to the Browns, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby summed up where the Raiders are after yet another loss. Las Vegas continues to lose winnable games. Now, they will have several games coming up soon they have little chance of winning.

Crosby noted that with the playoffs out of the picture, the Raiders are playing for pride. That has been the theme for the Raiders around this time of the season most of the time. It is easy to say that Las Vegas must figure things out, but it is understandably hard to imagine that happening this season.

"At this point, you know you're not playing for the playoffs, which is unfortunate, but you've just got to keep showing up every day, positive attitude and keep working. We work all year to have 17 opportunities, that's all you can do,” Crosby said.

“You can cry and moan, and it is what it is. At this point you play for the love of the game, and we're in the NFL, nothing's guaranteed. Tomorrow's not guaranteed for anybody, so you should keep showing and keep working.”

