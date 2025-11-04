Why Sunday Was a Step Toward Normalcy for the Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is the best tight end in the National Football League. Michael Mayer would be the best tight end on several rosters around the league. The Raiders have spent much of this season without both players.
Back to Normal
It will be impossible for the Raiders to fully compensate for the loss of Kolton Miller. However, the return of Brock Bowers did wonders for Las Vegas' offense on Sunday. Las Vegas was able to lineup Bowers with fellow tight end Michael Mayer, which is a foundational part of their offense.
The Raiders' offense significantly improved with a healthy Bowers on the field. Monday morning, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained what the combination of Bowers and Mayer does for Las Vegas' offense. Las Vegas missed Bowers in a significant way.
"Yeah, that's where we started the season too. We were thinking that we were going to lead to that, because we like Mike [Michael Mayer] on the field the same time Brock's [Bowers] out there and all of the flexibility that gives us," Carroll said.
"I don't think it could be more obvious how valuable Brock was to us yesterday and how he was in the first game, too. And then we hit the stretch where he was trying to recover and get back out there. So yeah, that's something that's best for us to mess in and out of the 12 personnel."
Carroll noted that Geno Smith's 284-yard, three-touchdown performance with Bowers back in the mix was indicative of what Smith showed during training camp. Bowers' return opened things for the entire offense. Still, the Raiders' offense has room for improvement.
"That's the way we have anticipated playing, and again, we were just not on the same track for a good part of this season here. Really, Brock [Bowers] is an integral part of it, and it seems like everybody gets a little more open when he's out there. So, we know that Geno [Smith] can throw like that and can perform like that, and it's kind of what we've been counting on. So unfortunately, it hasn't been as consistent as we need it to be," Carroll said.
