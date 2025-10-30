How the Raiders’ Latest Moves Put the Pressure on Geno Smith
The Las Vegas Raiders come out of their Bye Week expecting several players to return. They also must get wide receiver Tyler Lockett up to speed quickly, after signing him at the top of the week. Las Vegas could have a formidable offense on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Raiders are Ready
The Raiders expect tight end Brock Bowers to return, which is enough in itself to boost the Raiders' offense. Las Vegas' offense was largely built around Bowers at least being on the field. The expected return of Jakobi Meyers and addition of Tyler Lockett should also help Geno Smith and the Raiders.
Las Vegas' offense should take the field with a much more complete set of skill position players than they had in their 31-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs just before the Bye Week. Las Vegas could also look to make changes along the offensive line to switch things up as well.
Following the team's Bye Week, Smith noted what Lockett brings to the Raiders. Lockett immediately becomes the pass catcher on the roster with the most connection with Smith. The two look to pick up where they left off. Smith has a legitimate chance to bounce back from a shaky first seven games.
“He's played a lot of football, caught a lot of passes in many different ways, and he's a guy who really understands defense. He understands spacing. He knows how to deceptively get open. You know, he's not the biggest guy, not the fastest guy. So he's had to gain an edge some way,” Smith said.
“And so he's a very deceptive guy, but he understands what's going on. Like I said, he knows how to get open. He understands coverages. And I think the more we talk coverages with the young guys and they get to see things, the better we all will be. And so that's just something that he brings to the table. But we got other guys, Jakobi [Meyers] that does the same thing as well."
The Raiders hope the time off and improved roster help Smith live up to the expectations they had when they traded for him during the offseason. Las Vegas still has plenty of room for improvement, starting with Smith.
