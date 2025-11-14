Pete Carroll's Mindset Revealed Amid Raiders' 2-7 Start
The Las Vegas Raiders' season has gotten off to an abysmal start.
Staying the Course
Since arriving in Las Vegas, Carroll has emphasized competition and the process. Carroll has carried those mottos and other ones throughout most of his coaching career. The fact that he has done so has made him even more committed to those mottos and the belief he has in them.
He has no plans of deviating from his approach despite the Raiders' 2-7 start.
"No. You need to have your philosophy. If you don't, then the next game is the biggest game we could possibly play. It's a championship game, and whatever happened the week before has nothing to do with what's going on now. And that's a mentality that we're trying to drive home to find an uncommon consistency about the way we perform," Carroll said.
"And so, that's what this is. It happened to be last week, I built it to these guys, this is an opportunity going to Denver to play in a road setting where a team's on fire. It's just like a playoff setup and the fans were going to be crazy, and it's a prime-time ball game, and all those things that go along with it.
Carroll noted that his goal is to help build the Raiders' roster up for success over the long haul. In order for him to do so, Las Vegas will need to ensure the young players likely to still be on the team moving forward receive playing time. This will only help the Raiders long term.
"Well, here we come back, now it's a chance to do that same thing at home. And so, I'm building it for these guys, so that they know they've been in these situations, so that we can learn to be comfortable and play like we're capable in these settings regardless of what the impact is or what the story and the storyline is. So, that's something we've been working on for years, because you're trying to find that, like I said, this consistency that allows you to perform like you're capable regardless of the circumstances around you.
"And that's what this presents to us. And so, big wins can affect your mentality and your mindset just as much as big losses, difficult outcomes can. And so, we have to learn how to deal with all of that and come right back to it. So, in this building right here, I mean, we come right back to the very next game, the very next opportunity. So, does it help us deal with the losses? I don't know. We'll find out how we go here, but we have a way to do it, and we have a way to prepare ourselves to deal with the next opportunity. And that's a really powerful thing when you're trying to build a winning program."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE