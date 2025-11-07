Pete Carroll Speaks Out on Raiders' Staff Changes
The Las Vegas Raiders' special teams have had several plays over multiple games that have directly led to most of the Raiders' seven losses this season. Las Vegas' special teams have been anything but special this season.
Raiders Make a Change
The Raiders' special teams have been a problem in nearly every game this season. For all the issues the Raiders have had, their special teams unit has not-so-quietly been one of the most significant problems during their 2-7 start to the season.
Against the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, and Denver Broncos, the Raiders allowed a blocked punt. Against the Washington Commanders, the Raiders allowed the Commanders to nearly take the opening kickoff back for a touchdown.
Washington scored a few plays later, the Raiders lost each of those games. Las Vegas also missed a game-winning field goal against the Chicago Bears. In overtime against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas allowed a 54-yard kickoff return to set the Jaguars up well to start the extra period.
After giving up a blocked punt in their own territory that gifted the Broncos the go-ahead field goal, the Raiders missed a chip-shot field goal that would have tied the game late in the fourth quarter. With the way Las Vegas' defense was playing, the Raiders' missed field goal was the last straw.
Friday, one day after the Raiders' loss to the Broncos, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll decided to move on from Special Teams Coordinator Tom McMahon.
"Earlier today, we made the tough decision to relieve Tom McMahon of his duties as special teams coordinator. I have a great amount of respect for Tom and the work that he has done in this league, but we have decided to move in a different direction," Carroll said.
"Derius Swinton II will assume special teams coordinator duties on an interim basis, and we are excited to attack the second half of this season with outstanding intent and purpose. We are grateful for Tom and his work here with the Raiders and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE