Predicting Which Raiders Have Big Days Against Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to move to 3-0 for the first time since the 2021 season as they travel to battle the New Orleans Saints.

It may be the Raiders' first true road test, since the short trip to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers usually brings Raider Nation and makes it feel like a home game. New Orleans is a bit farther, and that fan base does a good job packing the Superdome.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders need big games from their most consistent contributors, and some matchups in this game should allow those players to post big numbers. Who might shine against the Saints this afternoon?

Let's break down three players who may show up big.

Defensive End Kwity Paye

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) reacts in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking well worth the contract he earned in free agency, Paye comes into this game with a matchup he will enjoy.

Saints' stud young offensive tackle, Kelvin Banks Jr., suffered an ankle injury that required surgery earlier this season, so he will be out for an extended period of time. A devastating blow for the Saints, but a chance for Paye to line up against a backup.

Maxx Crosby often lines up against right tackles, but defensive coordinator Rob Leonard should move the two around the formation to throw off a Saints offensive line featuring a backup tackle and a young starter in Taliese Fuaga, who will take on extra stress with Banks out.

Wide Receiver Tre Tucker

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tucker has a chance to keep his excellent season going against the Saints.

Off to the best start of his career, Tucker faces a Saints defense that is about average against the pass. They rank 15th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game, and Tucker should get plenty of looks from Kirk Cousins .

Tucker has emerged as the Raiders' top pass-catching option with Brock Bowers out, and even if he's back for this game, Las Vegas should still incorporate the speedster given how well he's operated in this offense. Expect him to still have a fair share of targets.

Linebacker Quay Walker

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) catches the ball during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints' offense features so many layers, so the Raiders need Walker to be sharp.

They'll need him to slow down Tyler Shough when he scrambles, and they'll need him to be able to handle tight end Juwan Johnson over the middle of the field. Walker is an uber-athletic tackling machine, and he'll have his work cut out for him.

Nakobe Dean has been the Raiders' star at linebacker this season, but Walker has played well in his own right. He should keep flying around the field and making plays today.