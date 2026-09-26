Raiders' Week 3 Injury Report: Latest Updates, Practice Statuses

The Las Vegas Raiders have hit the road to New Orleans ahead of their Week 3 matchup on Sunday. Las Vegas looks to build on the success of the season's first two weeks. The Raiders' road trip will bring its fair share of challenges.

The Raiders' final injury report was released on Friday. It answered several questions heading into a tough but winnable game on Sunday.

Ready To Go

Linebackers Nakobe Dean and Segun Olubi, defensive linemen Folorunso Fatukasi and Kwity Paye, and wide receiver Daereke Young were all limited or missed practice at some point throughout the week. All of them, except Paye, will play on Sunday.

Dean, Fatukasi, and Paye are all critical parts of the Raiders' pass rush in their own unique ways. Las Vegas looks relatively close to full strength heading into Week 3. The Raiders' defense plays a physical brand of football that will require added rest for its best players throughout the week.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There seems to be little long-term concern about the players listed on this week's injury report.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak recently explained how much of an impact Las Vegas' new-look defense has had on the team's early-season success. It has truly been a total team effort, as Las Vegas' front office made sweeping changes to its coaching staff and roster during the offseason.

“I think it starts with Maxx [Crosby]. Maxx demands a lot of attention, the way that he plays and the production that he has. Just really pleased by the way that Robbie's got the group playing, how Travis [Smith] is coaching the defensive line, how demanding Ronnell [Williams] is, how great a teacher that Joe Woods and Matt [Robinson] are,” Kubiak said earlier this week.

“Just our coaching staff is doing a good job putting the guys in positions to be successful. And it's two games with 15 regular season games left to go. So, by no means do we think we've arrived or we've accomplished anything. And we just got to keep working and getting better."

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Questionable

The Raiders' final injury report listed Brock Bowers, Aidan O'Connell, and Paye as questionable heading into Sunday's game. Bowers practiced Wednesday and Thursday but did not practice on Friday. Paye was a limited participant in Friday's practice after missing Thursday with an illness.

On Friday, Kubiak noted that Bowers had a planned day off and would not warm up against the Saints. Still, Bowers is listed as questionable and could play on Sunday. He will be a game-time decision. Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins explained what Bowers' return would mean for him and the offense.

“I think anybody, no matter what the position they have as a skill guy, you can use them to attack a defense. And again, that's a little more coaches problem; again," Cousins said earlier this week.

"My job is to just kind of execute what they're designing up, what they're calling, and go where my reads take me. But you want to have your best players on the field, and I think Brock [Bowers] coming back gives us gives us that."

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (34) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out

Raiders rookie safety Treydan Stukes missed practice every day this week with a concussion. Stukes is still Las Vegas' starting safety, but they will turn to veteran safety Isaiah Pola-Mao for Sunday's matchup against the Saints. This gives Pola-Mao a chance to rise to the occasion.

Stukes will have time to recuperate before the Raiders host a critical divisional matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday. Las Vegas will need all the help they can get in their defensive backfield against Kansas City. Stukes' speed and coverage ability will be needed.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) react after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of what happens against the Saints, the Raiders are already ahead of schedule. With Kubiak's prior experience in New Orleans, their roster improvements, and their ability to adjust, the Raiders are well-positioned to play well on Sunday.

Practice-wise, Las Vegas approached this week the same way as every other week so far. The excitement around the team after their hot start has stayed outside the building. Inside, the coaches and players have conducted themselves like a team that expected nothing less.