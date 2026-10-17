Predicting Which Underrated Raiders Will Shine Against Bills

The Las Vegas Raiders have dropped their last two games and are trying to get back in the win column.

Unfortunately for Klint Kubiak's group, the Buffalo Bills, who may be the class of the AFC, are coming to town. The Bills have, for the most part, been unstoppable in the early part of the 2026 season.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches game play against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Raiders can pull off a win against Buffalo, it would be a major confidence boost after a two-game skid, and it would show that they can compete with the best teams in the AFC. They looked outmatched against the New England Patriots last week.

For that to happen, Las Vegas needs big contributions from some of its top players. Who may shine against the Bills?

Let's identify three players who may come away from this game with big numbers.

RB Mike Washington Jr.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashton Jeanty continues to heal from his injury, and the offense just hasn't moved the ball on the ground with him in the game. That should open the door for Washington to get more opportunities.

Washington has done some impressive things with the ball in his hands this season, averaging five yards per carry and breaking off an occasional long run. His home-run hitting ability out of the backfield is something the Raiders need right now.

The Raiders want to lean on Jeanty, but they should allow Washington to shoulder some of the load while he gets his foot right. The Bills have an average run defense, so Kubiak should focus on establishing the run -- and doing so with Washington.

TE Ian Thomas

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) celebrates after catching a twenty-seven yard pass for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not often the third tight end gets featured, but Thomas has been a part of the offense this season.

He has just four catches for 52 yards and a touchdown, but some of those catches have been crucial in early-season success. The play design from Kubiak to get him open on that touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs could be replicated, or they could find other ways to get him involved.

You never know who's going to catch a touchdown on Sundays, so why can't Thomas be one? Kubiak and the Raiders have shown interest in using all their tight ends, so don't be surprised if Thomas makes an impact.

S Treydan Stukes

Treydan Stukes | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Josh Allen has a tendency to throw the football into dangerous areas, which is where Stukes thrives.

The Raiders need to force turnovers against Buffalo's high-powered offense, and they'll need Stukes to be a big part of that. Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard should use Stukes all over the field, and his eyes must be sharp when Allen is looking downfield.

Stukes has been an impressive rookie in the Raiders' defensive backfield this season, and they'll need him to keep it going if they want to slow down the Bills at all. It will be a tall task for the fresh-faced defender, but one he will be up to.