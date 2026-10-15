How Raiders Can Navigate Ashton Jeanty's Increased Reps

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering Week 6 on a two-game skid after losing to the New England Patriots 45-17.

Following a 3-0 start to the season, the vibes in Las Vegas were exponentially high. However, the consecutive losses have brought the team back down to earth. Another reason the Raiders' success has stalled is running back Ashton Jeanty's health, which has kept him from playing at his highest level. During his press conference on Wednesday, head coach Klint Kubiak provided an update on Jeanty's status.

Kubiak's Thoughts

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches from the sideline as they take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think Ashton [Jeanty] is really starting to feel a lot better physically," Kubiak said. "So, I'm excited about getting him even more reps in practice and more full-speed reps."

Kubiak was also asked if the reported internal discussions about Jeanty potentially being rested this week had transpired. The 39-year-old coach bluntly responded, “He's playing."

What This Means

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) in the second half quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barring any setbacks in practice this week, fans of the Silver and Black should expect the 22-year-old running back to suit up and start on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. In last week's loss , Jeanty had 10 carries for 27 yards and three receptions for 50 yards. The receiving output was promising, but averaging 2.7 yards per carry shows what Jeanty is battling through.

Some of his lackluster production has been due to the offensive line, but it's clear that Jeanty isn't 100 percent healthy.

Is Playing Jeanty the Right Decision?

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) hands the ball to running back Ashton Jeanty (2) against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm not an injury expert by any means, but as long as Jeanty continues to play with these injuries, they won't heal. These ailments will be something the former 2025 first-round pick will deal with this season if he doesn't sit out any games. Or, even worse, Jeanty aggravates one of the injuries and worsens the condition, causing him to serve a stint on the IR.

Since the next two games are against Super Bowl-caliber opponents - Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams - and the Raiders are unlikely to win either game, this coaching staff should seriously consider giving Jeanty a two-week rest to heal. That would allow Jeanty to return in Week 8 against the New York Jets.

Las Vegas is still in a relatively good spot, but if its losing streak extends to four games and one of Jeanty's pre-existing injuries worsens, this team could be in major trouble. The Raiders are better off resting Jeanty for multiple weeks and having him as healthy as possible down the stretch.