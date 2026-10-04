Why Raiders Glad To Have Treydan Stukes Back in Action

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to remain undefeated as they battle the Kansas City Chiefs in a crucial divisional showdown.

If Klint Kubiak's crew wants to beat a resurgent Chiefs team, they'll need to execute on the defensive side of the ball. Rob Leonard has been excellent scheming things up on defense, and he'll need a major performance from all three levels of his unit.

Las Vegas Raiders DL Coach Rob Leonard from Mandatory Mini-Cam | Noah Scott Fahey, Sports Illustrated

The Raiders got good news this week: rookie safety Treydan Stukes has no injury designation. He is expected to be good to go for this game after missing last week due to concussion protocol.

What will Stukes bring to the Raiders now that he's back, as the team battles a division rival?

Treydan Stukes' Return

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (34) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders have played well without Stukes, but getting a versatile defensive back back in the lineup matters a lot. The team has big plans for Stukes moving forward, and they need him healthy for them to come to fruition.

Through two games, Stukes has posted 11 total tackles and one pass defended. The team named him a starter at the beginning of the season, a sign that they believe in his ability to be an impactful player immediately.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When he was out against the New Orleans Saints, the Raiders allowed 255 receiving yards and four touchdowns through the air. It was clear that Stukes' presence was missed, and they'll need him against a Chiefs offense that ranks third in the league in total yards.

Although he is only a rookie, the Raiders need Stukes to be a big part of their plans. They have taken the league by surprise early this season, and if they want to keep it up and be a serious contender in the AFC, Stukes needs to be healthy and present.

Slowing Down the Chiefs Offense

Sep 27, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls a play before the snap against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chiefs look as explosive as they have been in the last half-decade, having reinvented their offensive approach with Eric Bieniemy back in the fold. It will take the Raiders' best defensive effort to pull off the win.

That includes Stukes, who has impressive ball-hawking skills and high-level football intelligence. They'll need him to put it to use against a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes, who has made a career out of destroying elite defenses.

Sep 27, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during warmups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stukes is key to beating the Chiefs, and the Raiders should be happy he is back and out of concussion protocol. They need him to come up big in this game.