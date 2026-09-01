Pressing Questions Still Looming Over Raiders' Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the teams most looking forward to the 2026 season. They may not be expecting a playoff berth this upcoming season, but it will be a pivotal year for their future success.

Depending on how this season goes, they may end up shocking a lot of people with their performance or netting a top pick in a loaded draft class. Either way, there's plenty to be excited about if you're a part of Raider Nation. What are still some questions that need to be answered for their defense?

Maxx Crosby's Future?

Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders' outlook on 2026 would've been much different if the Baltimore Ravens hadn't backed out of the Maxx Crosby trade. He remains on the team, but it's up in the air how long that'll last. After all, this new front office was willing to part ways with him once before; what's stopping them from shopping him around the trade deadline if their offseason improvements have yielded no positive results?

If another team offered a similar trade package as the Ravens did, it's not impossible to see them moving on from their defensive superstar. There's even more incentive for contenders to shore up their defensive line now that Aaron Donald has come out of retirement for the Los Angeles Rams. Contenders may feel pressured by this season's trade deadline and ask whether he's available.

Is Leonard Up to the Task?

Las Vegas Raiders DC Rob Leonard | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders are heading into the 2026 season with a new defensive coordinator, even if there's nothing new about Rob Leonard . I was a big fan of them promoting him because it shows they're rewarding internal growth within the organization.

He started as their defensive line coach in 2023 and has stuck with the organization through three head coaching changes. He's finally getting a chance to show his worth to the rest of the league, but he's never been in this position before. It's fair to wonder what the defense will look like right away.

Rob Leonard | Darrell Craig Harris

Leonard will have plenty of tools at his disposal to make their defense respectable again, namely an improved linebacker corps. Additionally, after years of working on the defensive line, that should be his specialty.

I look at the Raiders' defensive line for next season, and aside from Crosby, where will they get good production? The Raiders have many questions on defense, and Leonard will need to maximize the talent on the roster.