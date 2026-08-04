Wide Receiver Targets Raiders Must Watch in 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense saw a lot of improvements this offseason.

It starts with Klint Kubiak , their new head coach, who has revamped how this offense will look in 2026. That includes their wide receiver room , and yet, I still think they need to do more work on it. Here are some wide receivers on the last year of their contracts whom the Raiders should be in the market for.

Puka Nacua

Puka Nacua has been a phenom for the Los Angeles Rams, but his contract extension looms over their franchise. If they accomplish their goal of winning the Super Bowl next season, his guaranteed money will only go up as he seeks his next contract.

The Rams won't want to let him go, but there could be a scenario in which they don't want to break the bank on a receiver. The Raiders can further lure him to Las Vegas by promising plenty of targets alongside a franchise quarterback like Fernando Mendoza. This is the longest shot of any receiver on this list, but if the Rams can't get a deal done with Nacua and he's set to be a free agent, the Raiders need to throw their hat into the ring.

George Pickens

George Pickens has been unreal since day one 🤠 @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/XdVLNYu7WH — NFL (@NFL) April 4, 2026

While Nacua may be a little unrealistic to imagine in the Silver and Black, George Pickens would fit right into Raider culture. It helps that the Raiders are 10th in the league in cap space next season, while the Dallas Cowboys are in the bottom five.

He's currently on the franchise tag, and I don't think the Cowboys will have enough money to bring him back. If he continues to ascend in his development, he's going to want to be paid like a top receiver, and Kubiak is sure to make the most of his talents. Las Vegas seems like a logical place for him to land if the Cowboys can't secure him for the future.

Tank Dell

CJ Stroud connects with Tank Dell for a 30-yard touchdown



📺: #HOUvsKC on NBC/Peacock

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/yqn1VFbpVU — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2024

This may be a surprising name to put on the list, but hear me out. The Houston Texans have the third-least cap space in the league in 2027, and Tank Dell has not been a consistent performer for their offense. No team is going to want to add a receiver with an injury history like his to their roster.

However, it's precisely for that reason that I think his value will be low, and the Raiders can take advantage of that. His talent would immediately boost the potential of their offense, and if he can stay even remotely healthy, he'll be dangerous in Kubiak's offense.