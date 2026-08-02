How Raiders' Wide Receivers Stack Up in AFC West

If there's one thing you can criticize about the Las Vegas Raiders' stellar offseason, it might be the wide receiver room.

They did address it in a sense by signing some free agents and using draft picks, but none of their moves addressing the room swung the pendulum one way or the other. How do the Raiders stack up against their divisional rivals and their wide receiver rooms now that training camp is underway?

Denver Broncos

Bo Nix to Jaylen Waddle.



The first of MANY pic.twitter.com/iSDYzWjsiG — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) July 31, 2026

This list will include some projection, but even without considering how these wide receivers will fit into their offenses, the Denver Broncos have the most talented wide receiver room in the AFC West.

The addition of Jaylen Waddle gives them a primary receiver to take their offense to the next level, and having Courtland Sutton as a complementary piece makes him one of the better second options in the league. They still have Troy Franklin, who could take another leap in the offseason.

Los Angeles Chargers

herbo to ladd will forever hit pic.twitter.com/6Rzy81GvMH — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 30, 2026

The Los Angeles Chargers got an offensive guru in Mike McDaniel this offseason, which should boost their running and passing game. Ladd McConkey may have had a down season in 2025, but I trust that in 2026, he'll be able to bounce back and be an effective weapon for their offense again.

The Chargers might regret their decision to draft Quentin Johnston in the first round of the 2023 draft, but his production has been steadily increasing. If there's any season he takes that jump for them, it'll be next season under McDaniel.

Las Vegas Raiders

Kirk Cousins gaining chemistry with his new weapons in Brock Bowers and Jalen Nailor 🎯



🎥 Raiders pic.twitter.com/F95wqf8GCr — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) May 29, 2026

The Raiders' receiver room isn't anything to write home about, but I'm optimistic about how it'll all come together during the season. I think Jalen Nailor can cement himself as a star in Las Vegas, and with Tre Tucker's reliable hands, he can be the leading receiver for their offense.

The biggest question is which of their younger receivers will take that next step. Klint Kubiak drafted Malik Benson and brought in Dareke Young from the Seattle Seahawks, but they still have to consider Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Kansas City Chiefs

Cyrus Allen shaking his head and covering his face as the cart takes him out of practice. pic.twitter.com/rT6IOTUAcR — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) August 1, 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs' receiving room outlook looked much better when Cyrus Allen was promising, but he was carted off the field with an injury during training camp today.

Even with Allen's potential, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy have had their time to prove they can take the Chiefs' offense to the next level, and they haven't produced with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. When Mahomes returns healthy, that could change.