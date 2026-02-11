Proof Raiders' Klint Kubiak is Ready to Roll with the Punches

The Las Vegas Raiders have their head coach in the newly hired Klint Kubiak. After an extended wait throughout the playoffs, Las Vegas can now move on to the several pressing issues it has. However, Kubiak's hire will come with questions that must be answered.

Kubiak's Climb

The Raiders hired Kubiak after his rise through the professional coaching ranks over the past decade. This includes time as the offensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints, and Seattle Seahawks, respectively. Kubiak's playcalling played a significant role in the Seahawks' Super Bowl win.

Still, his new role in Las Vegas will come with added responsibilities that he must quickly adjust to, as the Raiders have plenty of work that needs to be done. Kubiak has shown the ability to lead offenses, he will now be tasked with leading a team, and a franchise in need of direction.

Feb 10, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kubiak marks the Raiders' fourth head coach in as many seasons; all eyes will be on everything he does. However, with a roster set to be rebuilt, Kubiak and the Raiders should be allowed to grow together, with reason to be excited in the short and long term.

Feb 10, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kubiak's transition from coordinator to first-time head coach will naturally come with a learning curve. How he handles everything that comes with the role will be a critical factor in the Raiders' success or failure next season. He noted he is ready for the ebb and flow that comes with being a head coach.

“Well, it's yet to be seen. There’s going to be some learning there, but I’m really confident in the staff that we're going to put together. And I’m going to need some tough love from Spy [John Spytek] to give me some good feedback on what we're doing right and what we're doing wrong. Have a really good game management plan and make sure we have those meetings throughout the week so that things don't surprise us on Sunday," Kubiak said.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Mike Haynes (left), Howie Long and Marcus Allen at Las Vegas Raiders press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kubiak's transition to head coach will also continue to impact his family, which is a crucial part of any coaching hiring. He admits he has room for improvement in his work-life balance. Kubiak has been in and around the league essentially his whole life. Still, this is uncharted territory for him.

“I would say that that's an area that I got to get a lot better at. My family is the most important thing in my life. And to see them sitting here right now in Raiders shirts, it's a great feeling. Really thankful for my wife for getting everybody here. You know, you guys are missing school today. But that's the hard part of this job, is that work-life balance that I'm still working on getting better at," Kubiak said.

Feb 10, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

