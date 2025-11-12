Putting the Raiders' Recent Performances in Key Perspective
The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 10 loss to the Denver Broncos displayed several areas the Raiders need to improve in. This was expected, as the Raiders were going on the road to face one of the best teams in the National Football League on a short week.
Even had the game been played on a Sunday, Las Vegas would have walked away from their matchup against the Broncos needing to work on things. Still, the Raiders' defensive performance against the Broncos was something they can hang their hat on moving forward.
Raiders' Dominance
Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com took a deeper look at Las Vegas' most recent performance, noting how well the Raiders' defense played. Las Vegas held a Broncos team that averaged nearly 30 points per game to 10 points.
"We can all agree that what happened on Thursday Night Football was painful to watch for many reasons, with Denver's offense ranking high on that list. The Broncos gained just 220 yards in that 10-7 win over the Raiders while converting just five of 15 third-down attempts and committing two turnovers," Chadiha said.
"Denver actually might have lost that game if the Raiders were any good. Instead, the Broncos improved their winning streak to seven and put themselves in position to seize control of the AFC West in a huge matchup against Kansas City next Sunday."
Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly had likely the best game of his career, as he intercepted Broncos quarterback Bo Nix twice. It was a solid performance for a talented cornerback who has had some growing pains this season. Following the game, Pete Carroll praised Kelly.
"He played a really good fundamental game, which he does a lot. He really understands the principles of staying on top and working his technique. He's a really good tackler, and he's got very good hand-eye coordination. He showed it on that ball,” Carroll said.
“It was a heck of a catch to make under those circumstances and change that situation in the game drastically, and even the next -- the tip that he grabbed, he very aggressively went after that ball and snatched out of the air just showing that he's comfortable playing the position. So, I'm really happy with both those guys that played the right corner spot. The corners have been playing pretty good football, and Kyu [Blu Kelly] took advantage of his opportunities really well."
