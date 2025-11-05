Raiders Today

The Raiders Have To Take Advantage of this Mismatch

The Las Vegas Raiders have a clear advantage over other teams in one area. How can they get the mismatch they want more often?

Fernando Alfaro-Donis

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on during warmups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders may have lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a heartbreaker in overtime, but there are a lot of things they can take away from their performance and use them moving forward. Their offense looked as good as it's looked all season, with them including a mix of runs and passes throughout.

Their energy was different coming out of their bye week, and in the second half, they really turned it up a notch and were playing like the team they were expected to be before the season had started. They can't allow the groove they found to be lost again, and thankfully, they have a key piece at their disposal that will make things easier for them.

Week 9 Team of the Week

Brock Bowers
Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Greg Auman is an NFL reporter and sports writer for FOX Sports, and he compiled a list of the top performers in week 9 and created a team of the week. Brock Bowers' three-touchdown performance earned him a spot on the list, welcoming his return to their starting lineup.

"It's the first three-touchdown game for a Raiders tight end in nearly 40 years — Todd Christensen actually had three such games between 1983 and 1986. Bowers looked like the best tight end in the NFL again Sunday...", said Auman.

Brock Bowers
Bowers put the NFL world back on notice after being missing in action since their week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears. His dominant performance shows that he's still the same force to be reckoned with he's always been, and after trading away Jakobi Meyers, he should be the main target of their passing attack.

Geno Smith had one of the best games of his time as a Raider, and that's largely due to him giving Bowers the ball and seeing what he can do after the catch. They don't want to give him too much of it. a workload and risk of him getting injured again, but it's clear the Raiders have a big advantage that they should be exploiting in every game moving forward.

Fernando Alfaro-Donis
FERNANDO ALFARO-DONIS

Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.