What the Future of the Raiders May Look Like
Surprisingly, the Las Vegas Raiders were relatively calm at the NFL trade deadline this season. Jakobi Meyers' departure was imminent, and what they got in return for him was adequate. Hopefully, they'll be able to convert their additional fourth and sixth-round picks into contributing players to make up for the loss of their 1,000-yard receiver last season.
They could've sold a lot more of the veterans on their team, but they decided to move Meyers' contract, and that's all they did. At 2 - 6, it's easy to see why they should've made more moves. Their recent loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars showed what type of season it was for the Raiders., They're going to have high draft picks, which means an increased opportunity to draft the franchise player they've been looking for.
2026 NFL Mock Draft
Ryan Wilson is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article predicting which players will go to which teams in his 2026 NFL mock draft. For the Raiders, they're predicted to address their defense by drafting a defensive lineman, Peter Woods.
"Woods is a powerful, explosive interior defensive lineman who consistently wins at the point of attack with violent hands, low pad level, and exceptional strength. He's immovable against the run -- stacking, shedding, and disrupting plays in the backfield while maintaining gap integrity -- and can overwhelm interior blockers. Though not reliant on a deep move set, Woods' athleticism, effort, and persistence allow him to collapse pockets and create chaos from multiple alignments".
One of the biggest problems with the Raiders' defense is their lack of run defense, as well as their lack of pressure. Maxx Crosby can only do so much to help out; they need to secure him a running mate to help stop plays together, but he's yet to find that so far.
The Raiders' attempts at getting him a star alongside Crosby have all blown up in their faces. Tyree Wilson has not lived up to where they drafted him, and Christian Wilkins isn't even on the team anymore. Nailing their first round draft pick goes a long way, and the Raiders would address a big need on their team if they were to draft Woods.
