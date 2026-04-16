Two Underrated Raiders Who Are Vastly Important to Team's Success

The Las Vegas Raiders hired John Spytek as their general manager to help assemble a more competitive team. As with the hiring of Klint Kubiak, Spytek was well aware of how daunting a task it would be to turn the team around and just how long it would likely take.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates running back Ashton Jeanty (2) touchdown reception against the Houston Texans in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Spytek's First Class

Spytek's first draft class as a general manager was headlined by running back Ashton Jeanty, who the Raiders drafted with the No. 6 pick in the draft. Jeanty broke the franchise rookie record for total yards from scrimmage and did so behind arguably the worst offensive line in the league.

Las Vegas also added wide receivers Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton in the second and fourth rounds, respectively. Bech's being drafted in the second round naturally raised expectations, as did Thornton's physical attributes as a tall, fast receiver. Neither had much of an impact in 2025.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) reacts after catching a pass against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Their lack of impact was due to several factors beyond their control, including poor coaching, poor offensive line play, and poor quarterback play. Still, both players had plenty of room for improvement over this offseason, and the Raiders' front office is banking on it.

The Raiders have improved their line, will soon improve their quarterback group again, and now have a better coaching staff leading the way. Bech and Thornton's development would help expedite the Raiders' turnaround. Spytek recently gave insight into how both players are coming along.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"Yeah, two guys that have spent a lot of time in Las Vegas when they could be elsewhere. And I see a growth and maturity, a hunger that maybe their rookie year didn't go the way that they wanted it to, and two guys that are determined to make the most of the opportunity they have out in front of them,” Spytek said at the team’s pre-draft press conference.

"Well, they're both physically gifted. They're both big, and they work really hard, and it's really important to them. And they seek people out, they look for answers, they look for ways that they can get better."

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bech and Thornton's Importance

A second-round pick is supposed to produce more than what Bech did in his rookie season. Bech plays a position where it is fairly easy to tell if he made an impact on the field. If a wide receiver is not directly impacting the stat sheet, there is not much reason to have them on the field.

Both Bech and Thornton are putting in the work to try to make more of an impact in 2026.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“They're always trying to learn, and they work their tails off. It means a lot to both of those guys. And I'll stand by guys like that," Spytek said.

"I mean, guys that are willing to lay it on the line and exhaust themselves to get better and be vulnerable and ask questions and take feedback and take criticism in a sense, I think you want guys on your team like that because you know they're going to get better."

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) gets ready prior to the snap during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images