Why The Raiders' QB Room Isn't Finished Yet

The Las Vegas Raiders had arguably the worst quarterback room in the NFL last season, with both quarterbacks they traded for last offseason no longer being on the team. Geno Smith and Kenny Pickett both had separate performances in which they led the Raiders offense to 0 points.

That shows the brilliance of Pete Carroll in his final season as a head coach, trading for two quarterbacks who would be backups anywhere else. Ultimately, the only quarterback to survive the regime change in Las Vegas was Aidan O'Connell .

QB Room Shake Up

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

O'Connell should've got more playing time than he did in 2025, but the injury he suffered at the end of the preseason hindered his availability and may have cut his future short in Las Vegas. He's in the last year of his deal, and Klint Kubiak has shown he's moving in a different direction for the Raiders quarterback room of the future.

Kirk Cousins ' contract links him to the team until 2030, but the Raiders can get out of his contract with relative ease thanks to the Atlanta Falcons facing the bulk of his guaranteed money. Kubiak wants a veteran quarterback to run his offense, and when he's reduced to a backup, he may just ride the rest of his career in Las Vegas.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Their quarterback room will continue to get more complicated once they select Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick. He will be the future of this franchise, and Cousins is a way for him to be mentored and not have to be thrown into the fire right away. It's Kubiak's preference that rookie quarterbacks take time to develop on the bench, so he has a plan for Mendoza in the team's future.

Does this mean that the Raiders quarterback room will just be Mendoza and Cousins? I don't think so, and I also don't think they'll bring back O'Connell after his contract expires next season. A player like Cam Miller was on their practice squad last season, but he was drafted by Carroll and his regime.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Cam Miller (5) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This sets the stage for Kubiak to draft another young quarterback alongside Mendoza, either this year or in next year's draft class. Mendoza is the quarterback they're going to trust with leading them out of mediocrity. Cousins is a dependable backup plan who plays similarly to Mendoza.

I would like to see that third-string quarterback be a developmental guy whose physical tools make him intriguing, but with plenty of time to develop.