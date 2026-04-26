Raiders UDFA Tracker: Every Signing and Undrafted Hidden Gems to Watch

The Las Vegas Raiders should feel ecstatic about their future after the draft they just had. Their front office addressed most of their needs, and combined with the stellar offseason they were already having, they're poised to be one of the most improved teams next season.

The draft may be over, but that doesn't mean the Raiders have to stop adding young talent to their roster. John Spytek and Klint Kubiak now get their chances to see if any of the undrafted free agents are worth a roster spot. Here's a look at some of the most intriguing players from the ones they've signed already.

Best UFDA Signings

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana running back Roman Hemby (RB08) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Kubiak spoke out about how much he wanted to get Ashton Jeanty some help in the run game next season. On top of working on their offensive line, they drafted Mike Washington Jr. in the fourth round. They didn't stop there, as Roman Hemby is their only running back they sought after among all of those who didn't hear their name get called during the draft.

Hemby is able to reunite with Fernando Mendoza in Las Vegas, and he'll be a solid third option if the Raiders keep him around. He's a runner who builds up momentum and is able to run through contact to pick up those extra yards.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; BYU wideout Chase Roberts (WO33) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Continuing on the offensive side of the ball, Chase Roberts is an interesting wideout for the Raiders' receiving room. He lacks elite speed and separation, which is why every team passed up on the BYU player, but his size and experience could land him a roster spot.

He's never had double-digit touchdowns in a season or eclipsed 1,000 yards, but his ability to break off in short and intermediate routes makes him a threat over the middle of the field. He's already 25 years old, so while his potential may be maxed out, the product on the field isn't bad.

Oct 29, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) and defensive lineman Gary Smith III (58) celebrate after a sack of Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Finally, I have to shout them out for being interested in Gary Smith III. He's a nose tackle with a low center of gravity. His pass-rushing could use some help, but his size makes him a factor in stopping the run.

His strength means he can shed blocks quickly and could draw a double-team up the middle, which gives an advantage to their edge rushers and linebackers. They've done a lot of work already in the trenches, but Smith III has the size to make them look his way.

All UFDA Signings

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Below is a list of all of the undrafted free agents the Raiders have expressed interest in. It's important to recognize that most of these players will either wind up on a different team or not be offered a roster spot, but it also shows where the Raiders' heads are at.

QB Jacob Clark, Missouri State

LS Tyler Duzansky, Penn State

RB Roman Hemby, Indiana

OL Quincy Hughes, Wofford

OL Isaiah Jatta, BYU

S Devin Lafayette, Troy

TE Matt Lauter, Boise State

K Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawaii

ED Caleb Offord, Kennesaw State

OL Justin Pickett, Duke

WR Chase Roberts, BYU

QB Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

WR Corey Rucker, Arkansas State

ED Cian Slone, NC State

DT Gary Smith III, UCLA

DB Tanner Wall, BYU

WR EJ Williams, Indiana