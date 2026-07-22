Ranking the Raiders' Best 2026 Players: No. 4

The Las Vegas Raiders quickly revamped a roster that was in desperate need of talent entering the offseason. The end of the 2025 season seems like a distant memory for the Raiders, following the significant roster moves they made in free agency and the NFL Draft.

Las Vegas has gone from one of the worst rosters in the league to one with the potential to surprise many this upcoming season. The Raiders have had a solid few months since last season ended so woefully. They hope the future is better than their recent past.

New-Look Raiders

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders shield logo flag at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas began the offseason with plenty of money to spend and no shortage of needs to address on both sides of the ball. The Raiders swung big at the start of free agency, dishing out sizeable contracts to several of the top veterans available in free agency this offseason.

Aside from coaching, the Raiders' lack of talent has been arguably their most significant issue. That should be less of an issue in 2026 and beyond, as Las Vegas appears to have addressed both issues in just a matter of months.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; A general overall view of Las Vegas Raiders organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leading up to training camp, we will rank the top 30 players on the Raiders' roster. There will be no rookies on this list, as it is impossible to make the list with zero regular-season snaps.

Ranking the 2026 Raiders: No. 4, LB Nakobe Dean

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) stands during the National Anthem before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' biggest offseason move was the addition of center Tyler Linderbaum. However, the addition of veteran linebacker Nakobe Dean is expected to be nearly as critical, as both players play arguably the two most important positions aside from quarterback.

Dean brings much of what the Raiders were missing at middle linebacker since the departure of Robert Spillane last offseason. Of course, Spillane and Dean have their respective playstyles, but Dean's physical presence and leadership should pay immediate dividends for Las Vegas.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders officially agreed to terms with Dean, but he did not practice during the team's Organized Team Activities or mandatory minicamp. Still, Klint Kubiak explained that he is not concerned about Dean and that the team's main focus is on entering training camp as healthy as possible.

“Nakobe's [Dean] been here every day. He didn't practice, but all injuries and things like that, I don't want to talk about this time of year. We just want to get all our guys healthy to training camp. That's really the most important thing,” Kubiak said.

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates his sack during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dean's importance moving forward cannot be overstated. He and Quay Walker were two of the team's top additions in an offseason in which Las Vegas added upwards of 20 players between free agency and the draft. The Raiders need Dean to be ready to go when training camp begins.

Las Vegas' front office has given new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard the tools to improve his unit sooner rather than later. Dean will give the Raiders a fast, physical linebacker who plays the run and pass better than Las Vegas had last season. Leonard knows just what he wants from the defense.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) ]against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I would like them to play fast, even at the cost of a mental error. I don't like to see hesitation on the field, so even if you're unsure, make a decision and go, and let us coach. Let us do our job, but I don't want any slow blinkers out there,” Leonard said earlier this offseason.

“So, still going into how we play box, how we attack the ball, how we run to the ball. Can't take it away if you don't run to the ball, like, and just staying with that mindset and instilling confidence in them that they can play that way, that they have the freedom from me. Like, I don't care about a bust over that. It's not the difference of winning and losing to me.”

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dean gives the Raiders much more flexibility at the linebacker position and should allow Leonard to coordinate a defense that is much more versatile than Las Vegas has had in recent years. This is all assuming Dean can stay healthy, which has long been in question.

The talent Dean adds to Las Vegas' defense is undeniable, but so are the looming questions that have always, and will likely always, linger throughout his career in the National Football League. Still, he is the best middle linebacker the Raiders have had in years and one of the team's best players.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet, like everything else in the National Football League, Dean must prove that on the field, which starts at training camp. Dean's absence from the previous parts of the offseason is easy to overlook, as it is likely a wise preventive measure on the Raiders' part.

However, as easy as it may be to overlook his absence on the field, given that he was present at the facility, his absence only makes his expected presence and performances during training camp and the regular season that much more noteworthy.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts after linebacker Jihaad Campbell is penalized for pass interference against the Green Bay Packers on Monday, November 10, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Eagles won the game, 10-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas needs the best version of Dean moving forward. They should feel comfortable taking the necessary precautions to ensure that happens as often as possible, even if that means a few missed practices or even a game or two, potentially. The Raiders have invested a lot in Dean.

As they have done with their other roster investments since John Spytek's arrival, the Raiders must protect the investment they made in Dean to prolong his health and career. They must also continue to build the depth at linebacker behind Dean as soon as possible.

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) is removed from the game after an injury against the Washington Commanders during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dean, being one of the Raiders' best players, also makes his potential absence that much more damaging. Las Vegas must do all it can, coaching- and roster-wise, to not be completely unprepared should Dean miss any time moving forward.

Las Vegas is unlikely to add more linebackers until next offseason, but they should. In the meantime, the Raiders' coaching staff must continue to develop the talent they already have at linebacker behind Dean. Dean will unquestionably be a pivotal piece for Las Vegas in 2026.