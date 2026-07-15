4 Raiders With Highest Ceilings: Non-Quarterbacks

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a historic offseason, breaking contract records and securing their quarterback of the future, with Fernando Mendoza waiting in the wings to begin training camp in a couple of weeks.

This roster has been built with the vision of general manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak. For the past two offseasons, the former has worked hard to rebuild the foundation of the franchise and, in the process, has landed some players with incredibly high ceilings who could quickly turn the organization around.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza is expected to be one of those players; so are running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers. However, these players won't be the topic of discussion despite their abilities and elite upside. These four players provide Las Vegas with some of the highest ceilings on the roster.

Jack Bech, Wide Receiver

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs through a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A former tight end, Bech has a great frame paired with inside-out versatility that gives Las Vegas and Kubiak an enticing pass-catcher for 2026. I view Bech as the best route-runner on the roster (yes, over Bowers). His ability to decelerate on a dime and create separation at the top of route stems, especially on double moves, increases his ceiling dramatically.

Bech has a chance to be a very productive player in the NFL for years to come. He may not be an elite player during his career, but he certainly has a high ceiling that could allow him to be a dangerous No. 2 wideout.

Jermod McCoy, Cornerback

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during an SEC conference game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the top overall talents in the 2026 NFL Draft, Jermod McCoy , fell to the top of the fourth round to Las Vegas due to a significant knee injury that raised red flags across the board. However, if healthy, this could be one of the top players on the roster in the blink of an eye.

McCoy has the coverage versatility you want in a No. 1 cornerback, including the ball production and run defense to be a reliable tackler as a "last line of defense" guy. Again, health plays a major role here, but the potential is through the roof.

Darien Porter, Cornerback

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA;Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter was a starter last season and emerged as one of the team's top defensive backs. With elite size and physicality, the former Iowa State standout is just scratching the surface of what his abilities are at the next level.

With Jermod McCoy, the two youngsters could soon become one of the best young perimeter defender duos in the NFL. The ball skills and production will come eventually, but the ceiling for the Raiders to have two high-level talents at the position is exciting to think about.

Michael Mayer, Tight End

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A no-brainer here, as Michael Mayer was the draft's top tight end prospect in 2023, only for Las Vegas to draft Bowers the following season. The former second-round selection has yet to string together a stretch of high-level games, but when asked, Mayer has consistently delivered.

Could he be traded in a contract year? That remains to be seen, but whether it is here or elsewhere, Mayer has some of the most untapped potential at a single position anywhere. His big opportunity will come soon enough.