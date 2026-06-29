2 Raiders Under Heavy Pressure This Season

The Las Vegas Raiders aren't heading into next season with expectations of being a playoff team, but they should be poised to take that leap based on the personnel they brought in the offseason.

Klint Kubiak will have a little bit of grace if he isn't able to get the Raiders more wins in 2026, but the same cannot be said about some of the players on their roster. Which players will face the most pressure to perform well in 2026?

Building Momentum

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Ashton Jeanty didn't have the explosive rookie season many expected, and that's largely due to the composition of talent around him. The Raiders were the worst team in the league last season, talent-wise. It makes sense why he wasn't able to crack 1,000 yards in his first year with the franchise.

However, the Raiders made sure to get one of the NFL's brightest offensive minds in Kubiak, fresh off a Super Bowl victory. They anchored their offensive line by making Tyler Linderbaum the highest-paid interior offensive lineman in NFL history.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The time for excuses is over. The Raiders drafted Jeanty so high because he was meant to revolutionize their rushing attack for the foreseeable future. If he's still the inefficient rusher he was last year with an improved supporting cast, there will be some uncomfortable conversations about his future in Las Vegas heading into his third year with the team.

Another player who faces even more pressure than Jeanty is Malcolm Koonce . Jeanty, barring a trade, is at least guaranteed to run the course of his rookie contract with the Raiders. Koonce is on a one-year prove-it deal, where he has to show this new Raiders regime he's worth bringing into their future.

Biggest Pressure

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The future once looked so bright for the former third-round pick in 2021, but injuries have plagued his career. He was meant to be Maxx Crosby's running mate on the defensive line, and with the Raiders on the verge of trading away Crosby, it may be that a huge shift on their defensive line is imminent.

Koonce has a massive opportunity to prove his worth next season, especially with them trading away Tyree Wilson. That's money they don't have to think about and money that can go straight into Koonce's pockets if he can prove he's worth it. He's 28 and only has one, maybe two, good seasons under his belt. His time as a starter may come to a close if he cannot make the most of his opportunity in 2026.