Floor and Ceiling: Raiders’ Tre Tucker Can Make an Impact

If there's any critique of the Las Vegas Raiders' stellar offseason, it's that their wide receiver room doesn't inspire a lot of confidence. They traded away Jakobi Meyers last season, so that's to be expected.

I like the young receivers they've brought onto the team, but their wide receiver corps is sorely lacking in star power. Tre Tucker heads into next season with the most seniority on the team in their wide receiver room, and he stepped up big time for them in Meyers' absence. What does his 2026 season potentially look like?

Ceiling

Las Vegas Raiders WR Tre Tucker | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

Tucker's heading into a contract year, so he has all of the incentive in the world to perform well and earn himself an extension in the Silver and Black. The former third-round pick has steadily improved each year he's been in the league, with his 696 yards last season being a career high.

The most targets he saw in an individual game was ten last season, and that happened after they traded away Meyers. Interestingly enough, his biggest games of 2025 came when Meyers was still on the roster.

Who remembers when Tre Tucker decided to go OFF on a random Sunday last year??



149 Yards

8 Receptions

3 TDs



Could we see more of this from Tucker this year? pic.twitter.com/GvrWnHQVXZ — Raiders Lead (@RaidersLead) June 29, 2026

Would you believe that the game in which Tucker had three touchdowns would result in a blowout loss? He made himself the most effective in this game by finding soft spots in the defense and stunning defenders with tough catches. Given his smaller frame, his hands have to continue to develop if he wants to make as big an impact on the Raiders' offense in 2026.

It's also important to note that Tucker's production hinges on which quarterback he'll be receiving passes from. Kirk Cousins is going to want to keep defenses honest by spreading the ball around, but I wouldn't be surprised if Fernando Mendoza finds a favorite target and sticks with him as he's getting used to the league.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Tucker's ceiling in 2026 is him taking that next offensive step and proving to the Raiders he can be their primary target of the future. I picture a similar offensive leap to the one Parker Washington made for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

As the No. 1 wide receiver on a much-improved offensive Raiders team, his ceiling is 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns.

Floor

Las Vegas Raiders WR Tre Tucker | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

It's not hard to imagine the floor of Tucker in 2026. His career has followed a pattern of steady improvement, so his offensive floor is around 800 receiving yards and six or seven touchdowns. However, if these are Tucker's numbers in 2026, I doubt he'll be a Raider for much longer.