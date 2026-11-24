It has not resulted in many wins yet, but the Las Vegas Raiders' grand plan is slowly starting to come together. After years of roster decay finally led to the Raiders' roster bottoming out in 2025, the Raiders' front office immediately got to work this offseason, gutting the coaching staff and roster.

The rebuild the Raiders embarked on has been thorough and is just getting started. As with most true rebuilds, Las Vegas is largely dependent upon a growing number of players who recently entered the league.

Klint Kubiak noted how much a part of the plan it always was to lean on the young players they have added to their roster over the past two seasons. Relying on so many inexperienced players has been problematic at times, but that is to be expected.

Raiders Depending on Youth Across the Board

“Yes, the expectation is for these young guys to play and these young guys to contribute. And you're right, those guys definitely have stepped up really all season. Fernando [Mendoza] is making his second start, but we have a roster of a lot of young guys, and it's our job as coaches to develop them and make sure they're a huge part of our future," Kubiak said on Monday.

Development is why it was critical to get Mendoza on the field. All of the other young players Las Vegas' front office and coaching staff planned to lean on this season had already played significant minutes.

Mendoza was the only one who hadn't. As Mendoza's play has quickly improved, the team's confidence has increased. In just two games, Mendoza has directly or indirectly impacted nearly every other young contributor. Mendoza rounds things out for Las Vegas' group of young players.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' Newest Contributors

The Raiders have leaned on first- and second-year players on both sides of the ball this season, especially in the defensive backfield. The unit has spent most of the season experiencing the highs and lows that come with being a young defensive back in the league.

Hezekiah Masses, Darien Porter, and Treydan Stukes have all played significant minutes this season. Rookie cornerback Jermod McCoy has played sparingly throughout the season, with his most extensive action coming on Sunday against the Broncos.

It was his best performance, as he showed physical progress after gradually recovering from an injury that sidelined him for his final collegiate season. McCoy's contribution and overall steady play helped Las Vegas' defensive backfield eliminate more big plays through the air than in previous weeks.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) breaks up a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“That was just our decision as coaches, and I thought Jermod [McCoy] did some good things yesterday. Obviously, he had a high snap count. There's plenty of things he's got to continue to improve on, but I like where he's headed, his trajectory,” Kubiak said.

“It doesn't mean that we're down on Zeke [Hezekiah Masses]. Doesn't mean we're down on DP [Darien Porter]. We got a room full of really solid players. But yesterday, we wanted to get a bigger look at Jermod."

The Raiders added five defensive backs to the roster this season via free agency and the draft. Most of them were rookies. After years of turnover in their defensive backfield, Las Vegas' decision to load their roster with rookies and then get them on the field early appears to be paying dividends.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Trey Zuhn III (66) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The decision is paying off elsewhere. Kubiak's coaching staff has prided itself on development since arriving during the offseason. After 11 games, that development appears to be working.

Along with Mendoza and McCoy, rookie offensive lineman Trey Zuhn has also begun making himself a valuable addition to the starting lineup. Zuhn was recently named the team's starting right guard and has gradually gotten better since.

Zuhn has been the primary change along the offensive line in recent weeks. In Week 11, Las Vegas produced its best rushing game of the season, practically doubling its season per-game average. Kubiak explained how important the team's Week 11 success on the ground will be moving forward.

“I just think over the season, as it's gone on, our guys are getting more familiar and comfortable with the scheme, and the more time on task that you have, you anticipate improvement, and it was a step in the right direction," Kubiak said.