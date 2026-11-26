HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are going on Friday to the banks of Lake Erie to face the Cleveland Browns (6-4), in a game that could propel the Silver and Black towards the NFL Playoffs.

Thanksgiving

While the nation celebrates Thanksgiving today, we know that this storied franchise has many things to be thankful for. The fan base is thrilled about the resurgence of this Raiders rebuild and they are trending in the right direction.

Even the players warmly shared their sentiments on the holiday exclusively with us, and things are going well.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

Not to Dampen the Mood, But…

While the Raiders rebuild is on course, there is unfortunately, today’s holiday injury report does dampen the mood of the faithful.

Two players that were not listed yesterday, were listed today.

LB Quay Walker with a hand, and CB Darrell Luter with a knee both found themselves listed today.

Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris

Woes at DT

Perhaps even more concerning, is that after being down four of their top-five defensive tackles versus the Denver Broncos, Tonka Hemingway (Who missed last week) went from limited yesterday, to not practicing today. A definite concern.

Fellow defensive tackles Tim Keenan, and Adam Butler both went down in Denver. Both were out on Wednesday, and remained out today as well. With Hemingway taking a step back today, an enormous concern heading East tomorrow.

Delmar "DJ" Galze, The Mule | Darrell Craig Harris

Who Else?

Everyone else on the list from yesterday’s injury report remains holding steady, including superstar Brock Bowers, at the same place as Wednesday.

While the Raiders, considering the time of the year are relatively healthy, on a team missing players completely at some positions, thin at many, and loaded with young players at others, any loss is gigantic.

Leonard’s Thoughts

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Rob Leonard talked about having such a large rotation with so many guys hurt, and he wasn’t shy about it. "Yeah, it's next man up mentality. It's hard because I'm thinking about them individually. Some have experience, some do not, and that's why practice is so important. And it's been pretty fluid at the D-line spot. But I thought Chris [Williams] has done a good job, and he's been a veteran player. He hopped in last game and played pretty well for us."

How does Leonard and the team deal with it? "It's another day in the NFL. We lost three tackles. I can't remember the first time losing three tackles in a game, but it's been good. The guys have handled it well, and I think as a staff we approach it like, 'Hey, who's going to play this spot?' and have a good plan for it."

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