Raiders Release Telling Injury Report Ahead of 49ers Matchup

After snapping their four-game losing streak against some of the league's best teams by beating the New York Jets in Week 8, the Las Vegas Raiders returned to the practice field on Wednesday. Sunday against the Jets, the Raiders rallied in the second half to pull away from a red-hot Jets offense and team.

The Raiders used every second on the clock to secure their first victory in weeks. They also blended what had worked well in their three-game winning streak with adjustments ahead of and during their Week 8 road matchup against the Jets.

Win or lose, Klint Kubiak and his coaching staff have kept things even-keeled within the locker room. The Raiders look to start yet another streak with another road win this Sunday.

Raiders Looking To Ensure Winning Ways Translate vs. Winning Teams

Las Vegas will be on the road again in Week 9 when they face the San Francisco 49ers. Week 9 reminds us that Las Vegas has one of the league's toughest schedules, yet they have already surpassed last season's win total. At 4-4, the Raiders are still ahead of schedule.

It is early, but not too early to note that even at .500, the Raiders are technically still in the playoff hunt halfway through the season. Under Kubiak, Las Vegas has beaten the teams they have improved enough to beat. This is, again, more than can be said about recent Raiders teams.

Still, the Raiders committed to excellence long ago. They hired Kubiak to help them recommit. That will require the Raiders to continue what they have been doing and more. After the work Las Vegas' front office put in this offseason, it is okay to hold that standard.

The four teams the Raiders have beaten this season have a 5-24 record. For the Raiders to get where they want to go, they will have to beat at least a team or two with a winning record.

What better week than this week against a talented San Francisco team?

For Las Vegas, the next step is to take the things they have done in their four wins against the four teams they have beaten and do those things against the league's best, which the Raiders will continue to face over the next few weeks. Las Vegas has to, and can, steal a game.

If the Atlanta Falcons can beat the 49ers, the Raiders can, too. Anything is possible on any given Sunday. However, Las Vegas will have to quickly improve on both sides of the ball before Sunday to have a realistic chance of pulling off what would be their biggest win of the season.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Wednesday's Injury Report

This Sunday, Las Vegas will have another chance to beat a team that they shouldn't beat when they head West to face the San Francisco 49ers. The Raiders took the practice field on Wednesday to prepare for a 49ers team that started the season 6-0.

San Francisco poses several issues for Las Vegas on both sides of the ball. Las Vegas will have their work cut out for them. This is especially true for the Raiders' defensive backfield, which has had a long few weeks. The unit has had its expected struggles, and some unexpected ones.

This Sunday could be an even tougher task for the unit, depending on starting cornerback Darien Porter's status. The second-year cornerback missed practice on Wednesday with a groin injury that forced him to miss all but one play against the Jets in Week 8.

Darien Porter, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and Patrick Johnson did not practice on Wednesday. Brock Bowers, Quay Walker, Kwity Paye, and Jack Bech were listed as full participants. Folorunso Fatukasi, DJ Glaze, and Ian Thomas were listed as limited participants on the report.

The Raiders released receiver Cody White on Wednesday and activated tight end Carter Runyon from Injured Reserve. Runyon fully participated in Wednesday's practice.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

In addition to Porter, Las Vegas also listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Las Vegas' coaching staff has been cautious, doing what they can throughout the week to ensure their best players are as healthy as possible. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the Raiders' week of practice turns out in terms of the roster's health.