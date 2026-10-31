How Jets Injuries Open Door for Raiders To Take Advantage

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to end a four-game losing streak when they take on the New York Jets in Week 8.

With the trade deadline less than two weeks away, the sense of urgency for the Raiders in this game is high. Las Vegas enters this contest with injuries on both sides of the ball. The Jets are also dealing with a slew of injuries, especially on the defensive line.

Ahead of this matchup, New York ruled out nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat and listed David Bailey as doubtful. Here's why these specific injuries are significant and how the Raiders can exploit them.

Impose Will in the Run Game

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We had an eerily similar conversation last week heading into Las Vegas' matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, whose defensive line was marred by injuries. Despite that, the Raiders had 17 carries for 48 yards. Ashton Jeanty was uninspiring, with eight carries for 15 yards. The 22-year-old running back has battled injuries, which have clearly hampered him throughout this season.

Last week, the Dolphins ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets, and that was when their defensive line was healthier. With the aforementioned injuries, Las Vegas' rushing attack has a chance to produce. That said, the Raiders have yet to prove they're capable of running on anyone regardless of who the opponent is.

Clean Pocket for Kirk Cousins

Cousins' kryptonite is pressure, but that shouldn't be a factor with Bailey out, who leads the Jets with 5.5 sacks. On the other hand, Las Vegas' offensive line has been poor in pass protection and run blocking.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) reacts following a play during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the 38-year-old quarterback is kept upright and has a clean pocket, he should dissect the Jets’ defense, which has intercepted one pass this season.

Levels of Panic if Las Vegas Struggles

When assessing the coming weeks, New York's defensive line is the weakest the Raiders will face in the foreseeable future. After this week, Las Vegas faces the 49ers, Seahawks, Broncos, and Browns. If Las Vegas is unable to hold up in protection and struggles against this undermanned defense, it would be a telltale sign the Raiders could be in serious trouble.

Additionally, Cousins' job could be in jeopardy with another loss. There have already been murmurs from fans about head coach Klint Kubiak giving Fernando Mendoza a chance, so the 15-year veteran can't afford a fifth consecutive loss. With another defeat, the Raiders could look to trade Cousins and others to build up their draft capital.