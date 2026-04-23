Raiders NFL Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Trade, and Instant Grade

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2026 NFL Draft with 10 total draft picks, including the top overall pick. Las Vegas aims to pair a strong start in free agency with a formidable draft class that they hope will feature multiple players who can contribute right away.

One of the Raiders' most significant problems over the past few seasons has been a lack of overall talent. Las Vegas' front office hopes a well-rounded draft haul will be the next piece of assembling a more competitive roster in 2026 and beyond. It will be a big night for the Raiders.

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Bad drafts have caught up to Las Vegas in recent years, proving just how vital every draft is. One bad draft class can set a team with a bad roster back even more. That is where the Raiders stand. Even after their additions in free agency, the Raiders' roster needs help, as other teams will improve, too.

Every single pick the Raiders use in the draft will be important. The more picks they can develop into contributors in one of the three phases of the game, the further ahead in their rebuild they will be. Las Vegas' front office must finalize its offseason plans to rebuild its roster effectively through the draft.

What the Experts Are Saying

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After starting seven different quarterbacks over the past three seasons, including the league-leader in interceptions thrown last season with Geno Smith, just about every expert has the Raiders locked in on Mendoza as their top pick. The Raiders' need for a quarterback and possession of the No. 1 pick make it easy.

Mendoza is expected to be drafted with the top pick and sit behind veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins for an amount of time that is yet to be determined. There usually is at least a little intrigue with the top overall pick, but there seems to be little to no intrigue this time around. Mendoza will be a Raider tonight.

7-Round Mock Draft

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Still, the Raiders have plenty of other needs aside from Mendoza. Specifically, the Raiders need additional help at cornerback and safety. They could use several additional depth pieces along their offensive line, even after the respective additions of Tyler Linderbaum and Spencer Burford.

Las Vegas has three picks in the fourth round. If they do not use any of those picks in a trade, they should consider using all three of those picks to add depth along their offensive line. The Raiders need an upgrade in talent behind their starting offensive linemen if they hope to be successful.

Draft Rumors: What's Real?

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In last season's NFL Draft, the Raiders traded down twice. Las Vegas is in a prime position to trade up or down in this year's draft, especially with the No. 36 pick. The Raiders have many holes remaining on their roster. Trading up to add a top talent or trading back for more picks both make sense.

Raiders general manager John Spytek has made it clear that he and the front office are always listening to offers. He did not deny that it goes for the No. 1 pick as well. It seems as if a trade of some sort remains at least an option for the Raiders; whether it is up or down is unclear.

Raiders-Only Big Board

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Finally, here is our Raiders-only big board to track over the first few rounds of the draft as we project who could be the Raiders' next generation of stars. This should be a pivotal draft in the Raiders' rebuilding process. Las Vegas has made progress, but it still needs a solid draft class.

Follow along with us here all draft weekend as we provide live Raiders' draft updates and much more.