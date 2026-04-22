Raiders 4-Round Mock Draft With Day To Go

Roughly 24 hours remain until draft day as the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to make the most consequential draft selection in recent franchise memory at No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

This year, the Raiders have a new coach in Klint Kubiak, and second-year general manager John Spytek is being observed by minority owner Tom Brady and majority owner Mark Davis. This is the most important draft in team history, making it a great time to share a final four-round mock draft ahead of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's announcement:

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Las Vegas Raiders are now on the clock."

Round 1, No. 1 Overall: Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback, Indiana Hoosiers

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) poses with former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Is there much explaining to do here? The Raiders have made this pick obvious since Mendoza's incredible end to his college career at Indiana. With the Heisman Trophy winner expected to be officially on the roster come Thursday night, Las Vegas can focus on the future with the goal of returning to old glory as a premier contender in the AFC.

Round 2, No. 36 Overall: Caleb Banks, Defensive Tackle, Florida Gators

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American defensive tackle Caleb Banks (88) of Florida works in a drill during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Teams will likely have red flags on Banks' profile due to multiple foot injuries. That is concerning, considering his size profile and the time he has missed during the pre-draft process and the regular season because of them. Regardless, the Raiders would be inclined to take a chance on Banks, who has the potential to be an exceptional player in the NFL and fill a key roster need.

Round 3, No. 67 Overall: Germie Bernard, Wide Receiver, Alabama Crimson Tide

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) runs with the ball after making a catch during the game with Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bernard reminds me a lot of former Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers—a reliable pass-catcher at all three levels, including the middle of the field, with physicality after the catch and excellent route-running ability. Pairing Bernard with Mendoza would be a fun combination, especially when looking to move the chains on third downs.

Round 4, No. 102 Overall: Keionte Scott, Cornerback, Miami Hurricanes

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes the ball under pressure by Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) in the first quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

A surprise here with Scott falling to the fourth round. Injuries and age could cause him to tumble, so this is something to keep in mind ahead of the draft. Scott is a first-round talent if healthy and younger, as arguably the best run-defending defensive back in the draft with excellent closing speed, and the football IQ to thrive in short zones or underneath coverages.

Round 4, No. 117 Overall: Brian Parker II, Guard/Center, Duke Blue Devils

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker (OL38) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

It is hard to imagine Parker being the starting center for the Raiders unless center Tyler Linderbaum were to go down with an injury. However, the Duke standout would provide ample depth along the interior offensive line with great movement skills, technique, and football intelligence to play on either side with some swing tackle ability.

Round 4, No. 134 Overall: Bud Clark, Safety, TCU Horned Frogs

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Bryan Jackson (21) attempts to catch the ball against TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (21) in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders would be wise to add a defensive playmaker in the secondary at some point. You can get by another season with Isaiah Pola-Mao and Jeremy Chinn, but it is not sustainable for the long term. Clark has elite ball skills and production at TCU, and would be a terrific defender to man the robber role or proach technique to defend the middle and deep third of the field.