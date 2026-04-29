Raiders Draftee Cleveland Has Chance To Emerge as Key Defender

The Las Vegas Raiders are marching into the offseason with more momentum than they have had in years. Drafting quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Raiders locked in and selected a group of young players who have a chance to make early contributions as rookies.

As a franchise, you always want to be in that situation, which helps raise the floor and competitive levels of your roster. That is exactly what General Manager John Spytek did this offseason in the selection process.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

To me, one of the most underrated selections from his second draft class with the Raiders wasn't Mendoza, second-round choice Treydan Stukes, or fourth-round cornerback Jermod McCoy: it was North Carolina State defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland, the team's seventh-round choice. Cleveland's presence will help the Raiders in a few ways this season.

Availability Is Best Ability for Cleveland

Dec 30, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) scrambles as North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland (44) defends in the fourth quarter in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Teams emphasize players being available to them each week on Sundays, and sometimes, when a player can't stay healthy, that team must move on. One thing I won't question with Cleveland is his ability to maintain his health, body, and mind, which can help not just himself but anyone in the NFL when they first reach it.

"I took good care of my body," Cleveland told Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI. "I expect those things to help me at the next level."

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with fans during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cleveland's ability to stay healthy allowed him to utilize his stout skill set against the run at N.C. State, starting 26 games in a row, and played in 45 games during his collegiate career, and I find that to be amply critical when it comes to his potential for the Raiders. Though it is still an uphill battle for anyone who was a seventh-round selection.

The More Cleveland Develops, the Better

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (44) reacts to his tackle during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

I can't wait to share my film analysis on Cleveland, because when you flip on the tape, this is a player who loves to play with low pads, incredible body control, and brute power that made him such a fun defensive tackle in Raleigh. Again, there is still the challenge of proving himself as an every-down defender, given he's a seventh-round choice, and it certainly isn't there yet. However, Cleveland has done the work to prove to his new coaches he can be a three-down tackle.

"As I continue to develop, I can be more of an every-down player with a role as a pass rusher," Cleveland said.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Right now I’m down to 305 pounds. That right there is going to help me be faster and more twitchier when it comes to getting after the quarterback."

What To Expect From Cleveland Moving Forward

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland (DL06) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One thing we'll see from Cleveland this summer, especially in training camp, is a player who is competitive and disciplined in his process, always willing to grow and be coachable. I think that will help him stand out as a late-round choice whose roster spot is not a total guarantee for the upcoming season.