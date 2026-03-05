Running Backs Raiders Should Consider in Free Agency

The Las Vegas Raiders will soon make moves in free agency when the legal tampering period begins next week.

New head coach Klint Kubiak has stated he wants to find a ‘wingman’ for star running back Ashton Jeanty , so he doesn’t have to take a physically straining amount of carries next season. Alleviating his workload keeps him fresh and productive.

The Raiders have two free-agent running backs, Raheem Mostert and Zamir White, and it’s fair to assume neither will return, despite the former’s familiarity with Kubiak’s scheme. The Raiders can get younger at the position if they so choose.

The running back markets has some intriguing options available, so who could the Raiders be interested in?

Let’s break down three names the team could consider.

Rico Dowdle, Carolina Panthers

Dowdle was sneakily one of the best running backs in the league last season, finishing 14th in the league in rushing yards and scoring six touchdowns.

Coming off of a second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season, Dowdle surprisingly hasn’t earned another contract from the Panthers, whose offense thrived when he touched the ball. He was 15th among running backs in EPA per rush.

The Raiders could sign Dowdle and make him a change-of-pace back for Jeanty, not losing much rushing production when Jeanty goes to the sideline. They could pay him what he wants, too.

Kenneth Gainwell, Pittsburgh Steelers

One of Pittsburgh’s best offensive players last season, Gainwell would be a perfect complement to Jeanty.

Gainwell rushed for 537 yards and five touchdowns while also totaling 486 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He is a do-it-all back who could add another element to Kubiak’s offense.

Gainwell shouldn’t be too expensive on the open market, but even if he is, the Raiders can afford him. He would be an excellent backup for Jeanty and an impressive offensive player in his own right.

Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns

Despite playing on a poor offensive unit, Ford has had a good career in Cleveland.

He now hits the open market after totaling 1,463 carries and seven touchdowns, along with 647 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He is another player who could be a perfect complement to Jeanty to keep the star Raider fresh.

Ford should be a cheap, under-the-radar option for the Silver and Black, as he doesn’t have a very strong market, despite being a talented player coming from a bad situation. The Raiders could unlock something in Ford’s game, and he could unlock something in their offense.

