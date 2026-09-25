3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in Raiders' Matchup Against Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders are moving full speed ahead to their Week 3 road matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Las Vegas is undefeated but has spent the week focused on a Saints team that may have the best quarterback and team in its division.

Since arriving, the Raiders' coaching staff has emphasized constant improvement. As they hit the road, beating a talented Saints team would be the third game confirming just how far Las Vegas has come since last season.

The Raiders are far from good enough to assume anything heading into Week 3. Visiting teams usually struggle in New Orleans, as former Saints coaches Klint Kubiak and Andrew Janocko know all too well. Las Vegas will have their work cut out for them this Sunday.

The Raiders can put themselves in a solid position heading into their Week 4 showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs with a win against the Saints. Below are the three storylines I will be watching the most when Las Vegas faces New Orleans.

Can Raiders Continue To Generate Pressure Without Blitzing?

The Raiders' defense has been one of the league's best through the first two weeks. Specifically, Las Vegas' defense has consistently pressured opposing quarterbacks without having to blitz much. The longer they can do that, the better.

When they face the Saints on Sunday, the Raiders' defensive line can control the pace of the game by maintaining high pressure. If they can, Las Vegas will not have to blitz, leaving the Saints' offense between a rock and a hard place.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pressure and penetration the Raiders' defensive line generates can single-handedly help the Raiders control a large portion of the game. In the first two weeks, the Raiders' defensive pressure eventually rendered opposing offenses largely ineffective.

It could take half or most of the season for Las Vegas' offense to fully gel. The 2026 Raiders will go as far as their defense takes them, starting with their defensive line. Look for Rob Leonard to continue dialing up constant pressure with several waves of talented interior defensive linemen.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Ground Game Get Back on Track?

After finishing Week 1 with over 100 rushing yards, the Chargers' defense went all out to stop running back Ashton Jeanty. They were successful in doing so, as the Raiders finished with fewer than 60 rushing yards. Las Vegas left with a win, as Jeanty's 21 carries kept the clock moving.

Still, like most teams, the Raiders are better when their ground game is working as it should. Against New Orleans, even a mediocre ground game can help make life easier on the road. How often the Raiders run, and how successful they are, will be worth watching.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Which Pass-Catcher Steps Up for Raiders?

The Raiders' decision to build their passing attack around multiple pass-catchers opening up passing lanes for each other has paid off so far. Any of Las Vegas' pass-catchers can lead the offense any week. In Week 1, Jeanty led the team in receiving yards, proving how wide open the offense is.

In Week 2, veteran wide receiver Tre Tucker led the group with five catches for 119 receiving yards and a touchdown. Kubiak shared his thoughts on Tucker ahead of the team's Week 3 road game in New Orleans.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after a first down against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think he's one of the best conditioned players I've ever been around. He takes that part of his game very seriously, so that he can play the whole game, he can play the whole season at a high level of speed. So, I think playing receiver in the NFL, you have to be in elite condition. But I see him as even a step above other guys I've been around. He just doesn't get tired,” Kubiak said.

By design, the Raiders' offense does not care who steps up ; they just need their pass catchers to get open and catch the ball. Targets, catches, and yards will be spread out moving forward; who steps up on Sunday is one of the top storylines I am watching against the Saints.