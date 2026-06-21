Setting Year One Expectations for Raiders' Day 2 Picks

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 rookie class is to be one of the most important of the franchise's recent history. While this conversation isn't around their No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza, the second day of draft selections piqued intrigue for Raiders Nation ahead of the season.

John Spytek was hard at work this offseason and the last two NFL Drafts, building the floor of his roster to provide competition and improve the ceiling of the team. They're young, but that is a great position to be in for the second-year general manager. His Day Two draft picks all provided some exciting elements that could provide lasting impacts, but for now, we're lining up their expectations for their rookie year.

Treydan Stukes, Defensive Back — Starting Nickel Defender by the End of the Season

The #Raiders secondary is getting a boost in ball production and aggression at the catch point with second-round DB/nickel Treydan Stukes. Ridiculous closing speed and tracking ability. pic.twitter.com/gCj6hgPqYc — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) June 19, 2026

Treydan Stukes was one of my favorite draft prospects this spring, and I'm excited about his potential with the Raiders under defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. However, Spytek signed former Buffalo Bills standout nickel Taron Johnson, and it would be hard not to keep him off the field initially against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

By the end of the year, I'm expecting Stukes to start as the youth movement begins to take over, with the Raiders being a fairly improved team. It would be hard to keep the second-round choice from Arizona's ball skills, athleticism, and football intelligence off the field for much of the year.

Keyron Crawford, Edge Rusher — Pass-Rush Specialist on Third Downs

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Maxx Crosby is the star of the show, but the Raiders made moves at edge rusher to provide more juice opposite him beginning this fall. Keyron Crawford has the toolkit necessary to develop into a three-down edge defender, but his current first-year trajectory should be set as a designated pass rusher on passing downs, where he can use his twitchiness, bend, move sets, and athleticism to his full advantage.

Crawford is exactly the type of player Las Vegas needs as a rushing mate alongside Crosby. Because injuries happen in the NFL all the time, the third-round selection from Auburn could see a start or two for Leonard's defense.

Trey Zuhn III, Offensive Lineman — Swing Tackle With Spot Starts Across the Offensive Line

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn II (66) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Arguably the most versatile offensive lineman in this year's draft, Trey Zuhn III provides exceptional value for the Raiders as a five-spot player; someone who could play every role along the offensive line. This is due to Zuhn's elite functional athleticism, mirroring skills, football IQ, and technique. He was an effective starter at left tackle with some playing time at center for Texas A&M.

While the third-round offensive lineman could be competing to start at left guard, I don't expect him to. Yet, his best value will come as a swing tackle this season with occasional starts across the offensive line. In the long run, Zuhn could be a formidable starter at guard or compete for the right tackle role.