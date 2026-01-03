Why Raiders Should Show Some Fight in Season Finale vs. Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders may have been eliminated from playoff contention a long time ago, but they won't be resting their starters in Week 18. At just 2-14 going into the 2025 NFL regular-season finale, most of the players on this roster are likely competing for job security moving forward. Pete Carroll might be coaching to keep his role, too.

A win against the Kansas City Chiefs wouldn't mean much for the Raiders. In fact, it'd likely hurt them in the long run, as Las Vegas is currently slated to land the first-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

If the New York Giants lose to the Dallas Cowboys and the Raiders pull off the upset in Week 18, though, New York will take the top spot in the draft order. That said, it would be nice for this team to show some signs of life and instill hope in the fanbase before a long and grueling offseason.

Raiders can do both

In an ideal world, the Las Vegas Raiders narrowly lose to the Kansas City Chiefs in the season finale, lock up the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and get plenty of encouraging play from their key pieces like Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty. Smith hasn't shown much reason to believe that he can be a viable starting quarterback for this team in the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, he's doubtful with an ankle injury, so it'll likely be a chance for Kenny Pickett to earn more reps instead.

Jeanty has shown more than enough flashes to justify his selection with the sixth pick in the previous draft, even if Las Vegas didn't have the infrastructure in place for him to succeed in his rookie campaign. Still, ending his first year on a high note would do wonders for this fanbase's optimism moving forward. NFL.com's panel of editors is expecting a narrow affair against the Chiefs, with one of the five members even picking an upset for the Raiders.



Tom Blair is predicting that KC will take it, 20-16, though:

"Somewhere in an alternate reality, I'm deciding to back the Raiders as they push for a wild-card spot while the Chiefs rest up for another playoff run. Instead, in our universe, I'm weighing what to do with this weird, swirling brew of disappointment.

Going back to Week 9, these teams have a combined record of 1-16, which helps explain why the Chiefs are currently in line to potentially make a top-10 draft pick for the third time in the Andy Reid era — and the first time since they moved up for Patrick Mahomes in 2017."

"And yet, I still see the Chiefs as being better than their record, with their rankings in EPA per play (10th on offense, 14th on defense) and a rash of one-score losses (they have eight, tied for the most in the NFL) painting the picture of a team that could be closer to .500.

That does not describe the Raiders, whose overwhelmingly negative point differential (-193) is already tied for the third-worst mark since the expansion to 17-game seasons in 2021. I'm comfortable rolling with the Chiefs, regardless of how many backup QBs are involved."

