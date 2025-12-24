How Raiders' Smith is Preparing for Giants Challenge

The Las Vegas Raiders face the New York Giants at home on Sunday in what will be arguably the most significant football game the Raiders have played in at least the last three seasons. There has not been a single game the Raiders have played in recent memory that was more important.

It is hard to imagine another game in the near future having as significant an impact on the Raiders ' future. Both the Raiders and the Giants are the two most likely teams to secure the top pick. The loser of Sunday's game is all but sure to secure the pick. Las Vegas needs it badly to address their roster.

Raiders Are Ready

The Raiders have lost 13 of their past 14 games but arguably looked better Sunday against the Houston Texans than any other game this season. The season may be nearly over, but the Raiders appear headed in the rigiht direction. Sunday against the Giants could confirm progress.

On Tuesday, Smith noted that the Raiders have no plans of letting up over the final two weeks of the season. He and the offense continue to prepare thoroughly for the Giants. Smith has an idea of what to expect from what he believes is a formidable Giants defense.

"I mean, it starts up front with their interior. You talk about Dexter Lawrence, one of the better nose tackles in the game. I mean, just a big, strong, massive human being. So, we've got to have a plan for him. Brian Burns on the edge, 15 sacks, always been explosive his entire career, can bend, long arm, has all the traits. Abdul Carter, young rookie, he's really flashing as of late,” Smith said.

“He's got like, 40-something pressures or something like that. And I think he had a sack in each game in the last four games. So, you can see where his development is coming along. And I've played against Jevon Holland before. He’s a great safety. They've got really good corners; veteran linebacker in [Bobby] Okereke And then, again, they understand what to do, and they play sound, they play together."

The Raiders have lost much more than they have won as of late. A loss on Sunday could help expedite the turnaround Las Vegas so desperately desires. As much as the Raiders' coaches and players may want to win, doing so is simply not what is best for the organization.

That is undeniable, no matter what any of them say publicly. A Raiders' loss to the Giants could change the future of the organization.

