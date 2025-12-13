Where the Raiders Can Take Advantage of the Eagles

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a tough task this Sunday. They will head to Philadelphia to face an Eagles team that is looking to end their losing streak just like the Raiders. The Raiders will go into that game with a new quarterback under center and will look to come out with a major road win.

This has now become a very winnable game for the Raiders and one that did not look like this a few weeks ago. That is why they play the game, and who knows what could happen in this one.

The Raiders must first make sure they follow the game plan they have in place for this game. That is going to be important for them. The Raiders will want to be a team that wants to run the ball against the Eagles. That is one area they have struggled in recently.

That will also help starting quarterback Kenny Pickett. It will give him time to find his offensive weapons down the field. We could see what this offense is like when they have a running game and a mobile quarterback.

Raiders Must Execute Against Eagles

The Eagles' defense has struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks as well over the last few games. It is going to be important for Pickett to use his legs in this game. That is what he gives the Raiders now. Pickett did a good job of that when he came in last week against the Broncos.

The Eagles will be without one of their best defensive player, if not the best one they have in defensive tackle, Jalen Carter. That is a huge blow for the Eagles, but one the Raiders need to take advantage one.

On the defensive side of the ball, this defense needs to travel most importantly. This Eagles offense has been similar to the Raiders. That means the defense needs to be ready to cause problems.

Raiders star defensive end, Maxx Crosby, needs to take advantage of this offensive line that will be without their best offensive lineman, Lane Johnson. The rest of the defensive line for the Raiders has to come along for the ride and help Crosby get after Jalen Hurts.

The Raiders will have their opportunities in this game on Sunday. It is going to come down if the Raiders can take advantage of them and make the Eagles pay on both sides of the ball. It is going to be a good one to watch, and a lot of people will be watching for different reasons.

