Raiders vs. Chargers: Week 2 Live Game Thread

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Las Vegas Raiders have gotten off to poor starts each of the past three seasons. Sunday's road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers gives them an immediate chance to do the opposite in Klint Kubiak's first season at the helm.

The Raiders' Week 1 victory over the Miami Dolphins gave reason to hope this season will be different. However, hope is a fleeting feeling in the National Football League. The Raiders will have to elevate their game beyond an impressive Week 1 win.

The Raiders showed marked improvement in Week 1 from the final game of the 2025 season. Still, they have much bigger hopes and plans than any one regular-season win can measure at the moment. Sunday is another chance for the Raiders to take the next step.

After Week 1, Las Vegas will not catch the Chargers off guard . Kubiak knows the Chargers will give his team a chance to show how far they have come since last season. Still, Kubiak believes that although he will learn a lot about his team on Sunday, learning in itself is constant.

“You learn something new every day in practice. You learn something new during the games. It's a lot more stress going on. You learn a lot about your coaches too,” Kubiak said before practice earlier this week.

“You learn about your training staff, your strength staff. You learn about everybody in this pressure cooker that we work in, and that's what makes the NFL so fun. So yes, there's a tough stretch coming up because that's what the NFL is, but we just try to look one game at a time."

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas has an uphill battle, but they also have nothing to lose. They entered the season with their own expectations to meet regardless of Sunday's outcome. The Raiders have put in the work this offseason, building up their roster and coaching staff.

Week 2 will be tough for the Raiders , as they enter an extremely difficult stretch of games. Coincidentally, Los Angeles is one of the few teams in the league with a tougher slate of games than Las Vegas.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks onto the field during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles will do all they can to win on Sunday and avoid going 0-2 before a daunting stretch of their own.

Be sure to follow along with our live game thread during the contest.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball past Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

START OF THE FIRST QUARTER

PENALTY-Holding on Raiders offense

TURNOVER- Cousins throws interception.

TURNOVER- Herbert throws interception.

TURNOVER: Raiders turn the ball over on downs on the Chargers 2-yard line.

PENALTY: False start on Chargers offense.

PENALTY: False start on Chargers offense. Second in a row.

START OF SECOND QUARTER

PENALTY: False start on Michael Mayer.

SCORING UPDATE No.1: Raiders score touchdown on 40-yard pass from Cousins to Tre Tucker. Raiders lead 7-0.

PENALTY: Holding on Chargers' offense.

SCORING UPDATE No. 2: Chargers score a touchdown. Tie game, 7-7.