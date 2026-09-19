Raiders’ Kubiak Sets Clear Expectations Ahead of Los Angeles Trip

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) head to the Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) for an AFC West battle on Sunday, and both teams are approaching this from very different angles.

The Raiders, in a rebuild, smell the proverbial blood in the water after the Chargers were upset and embarrassed in their Week 1 loss to the Cardinals.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Chargers, who have NFL Playoff expectations, want to show the NFL universe that Jim Harbaugh and Mike McDaniel’s offense can work in unison, and last week was the exception, not the rule.

Klint Kubiak has done a masterful job leading the Silver and Black, and while no one is pretending they are a Super Bowl team, they've improved vastly under his tutelage.

Kubiak’s Blunt Approach

I told Raider Nation during the coaching-hiring process that Klint Kubiak wasn't verbose, but we aren’t hiring him as a spontaneous after-dinner speaker; he is a head coach. What he says has to matter, and winning or losing press conferences is irrelevant.

Who’s In, Who’s Out

Las Vegas Raiders CB Darien Porter | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Before the team boarded the plane for the short trip to Los Angeles, Kubiak addressed various issues surrounding his team, starting with injuries.

“All right, so DP [Darien Porter] has been ruled out. Brock [Bowers], we're going to list is doubtful, and we're going to work him out pregame. And with that, I'll take any of your questions."

Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Brock Bowers

When Brock Bowers was first injured, I told you a source inside the building told me he expected him back for the New Orleans game. That game is next week. So Kubiak was asked, if Bowers doesn’t play on Sunday versus the Chargers, do you expect him back for New Orleans? He confirmed our reporting in his usually non-verbose way.

"Yes."

Honesty Is the Best Policy

One of the many reasons I enjoy and respect covering Kubiak is that he isn’t a liar. If he doesn’t want to answer something, he simply won’t. He won’t lie to you, and that is refreshing. So I asked him if he was happy with the week of practice. It’s his first year, and the team is coming off of a big win. In the NFL, game weeks are vastly shorter than training camp; his answer is insightful.

"Yeah, it was solid. We're always trying to get better. We had some good days, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday; every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday in the NFL is like a game. Guys get new materials, they're preparing. I think our guys' approach is the right way."

Download in Progress

Kubiak is legendary in the NFL for making voluminous changes and adaptations to the playbook during the week. It is not normal, but it is part of why Kubiak regularly out-schemes his opponents.

"I think that's part of the job description playing in the NFL and coaching in the NFL is you've got to be really intelligent. So, really can't say enough about the job that John Spytek has done, especially with these new guys – guys that can think on their feet and that's what's required to play in this league."

Handling Success

NFL legend Mike Singletary and college basketball icon John Wooden famously said, “How you handle adversity defines you.” But in Kubiak’s mind, how are his Raiders handling success?

"Well, hopefully they're mature enough to know that one of 17 is nothing. It's 17 one-game seasons, so that's the way we approach it."

Let’s Go, Rook

Hezekiah Masses | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders' starting sophomore CB Darien Porter is out, so that means two emerging stars who both happen to be rookies are battling for his spot on Sunday, per Kubiak.

"We'll see. We got two guys that are ready to go. We've got Jermod [McCoy], we've got 35 [Hezekiah Masses]. So, we'll see who plays."

Compete, Compete, Compete

Since Kubiak was announced as the head coach, he has implored his team to compete and do it at a high level, but don’t think it is only going on this week with McCoy and Masses; Kubiak wants it everywhere.

"Yeah, competition makes everybody better in every position. It's been that way since April, and I like the guys that we got."

Raider Nation | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raider Nation, Take a Bow

When the Raiders head to SoFi Stadium, it is always a home game. Raiders fans know what that is like, since it's happened to them many times at Allegiant Stadium. The players described SoFi's atmosphere as like home, and so did Kubiak, with plenty of praise for Raider Nation, which shows up at every away game.

Raider Nation | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"We're always excited to play in front of our fans no matter where it is. I know there's going to be plenty of fans there, Silver and Black. So, we're excited to play the game, and our fans always give us extra juice."

Desperate Inspirations?

Nationally, the Chargers came into the 2026 season with high expectations. After that brutal upset loss to the Cardinals, doesn’t Kubiak think desperation will play into their preparation?

"If you don't play like that every Sunday, you're in trouble. So, our guys know that too. We get 17 desperate games in a row."

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