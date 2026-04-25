Raiders Select Stellar CB in the Fifth Round

It has been an eventful final day of the 2026 NFL Draft for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders have executed their plan for how they want to go about this draft very well. That is what you wanted to see from this group, which is getting together for the first time under first-year head coach Klint Kubiak.

The Raiders have made selections that will be impactful not only for the future but also give them the competitive edge they need going into next season.

Way back on February 9, I wrote about the Raiders' interest in CB Hezekiah Masses and projected him to the Raiders. They never wavered. Great pick. https://t.co/IExJ5AU9VB — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) April 25, 2026

With their second pick in the fifth round, the Silver and Black went with another player in the secondary, this time another cornerback position, with Hezekiah Masses out of the University of California. We are now seeing how the Raiders want to attack this draft. They are going heavy on the secondary, and they needed it. That is something that this team different have last season. It was a struggle at the cornerback position. Now they have the depth that they are going to build with.

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Raiders Add Another Cornerback in the fifth round

Masses is another bigger-sized cornerback who boasts a lot of speed. You already know the history that this organization has with speedy playmakers. This is a speedy playmaker at the cornerback position. He is going to be in the battles to see who wants to take over at the cornerback position going into next season. He led the Cal in passes defended last season. He knows how to play zone and man well, and that is what the Raiders liked in Masses.

The Raiders ' defense is going to have a lot of these young guys flying around next season, especially coming out of the secondary. One thing that is good to see from this franchise is the commitment to the plan they wanted to use to attack this offseason, and they have done so well, even in the draft. They did not just want to use all their picks on guys who would be good now; they have built for the future, and this cornerback, Masses, is going to be a huge part of it.

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) after the game against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Another good selection for the Raiders and general manager John Spytek. It is now time to get to work for Masses and prove he could be a great addition to this team right away from day one. The Raiders' defense will be something to watch out for next season.