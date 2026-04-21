Raiders Draft Mailbag: Final Rumors Before the Pick

HENDERSON, Nev.—Unfortunately for Las Vegas Raiders fans, they have known more than their fair share of heartache, disappointment, and embarrassment when it comes to the National Football League (NFL) annual selection process. AKA: the NFL Draft.

But the times appear to tangibly be changing. While that has yet to manifest on the field, it could be two years away as they undertake a complete overhaul. All the steps leading up to today have been right on target.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

This offseason, the Raiders have demonstrated discipline and commitment to actual excellence that would make Al Davis smile, and the Silver and Black faithful rejoice.

Gone are the days of blindly hoping for the franchise to remember who they are, and it appears they have found it. GM John Spytek and the new leadership team are in command.

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with fans during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Seems good, looks good, but now must be good.

"Doveryay, No Proverya"

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

If you are not old enough to remember the Cold War, the above statement will be meaningless to you. But if you, like me, have some gray hair, you know exactly what I am referring to.

During the Cold War, when the then-Soviet Union and the United States were trying to find peace, it was a Russian term that simply meant, “Trust, but verify.”

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In our English vernacular, we would simply say, “The proof of the pudding is in the eating.”

Raider Nation has seen a lot of failure over the last two decades. What they have seen this offseason has been eye-opening and hope-inspiring.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The fan base is hopeful now, worn out by emotional, false expectations, but is actually inspired by what appears to be disciplined action by a leadership team with a clear vision and plan.

This incredible fan base will give this rebuild the two years it needs, but they will maintain their vigilance with cries of "Doveryay, No Proverya."

Raider Nation Speaks Out

Las Vegas Raiders John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Ahead of Thursday night’s start to the NFL Draft, I asked each of you via my X (formerly known as Twitter) account to fire away with any of your pre-draft questions, and yet again, Raider Nation didn’t fail to represent.

Here are some of them.

JaMarcus Russell 2.0?

Do the Raiders have a JaMarcus Russell 2.0 situation brewing with this draft? — Ed Helinski 🇺🇸🇵🇱 🌴 (@MrEd315) April 20, 2026

Ed, I appreciate your question, and I understand why Raider Nation’s fears go back to the last time they selected a field general in the first round in 2007, in JaMarcus Russell.

First, let me stoke your fears (just a little), then pull out a firehose and tell you why this isn’t the same.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The reality is that the odds, simply as odds, are against Fernando Mendoza , the Indiana Hoosiers National Champion, and Heisman Trophy winner, being a success when Roger Goodell, sometime around 5:13 PM PT, as the Raiders' number one overall pick. That is the honest truth.

But what is also true is that while Russell had a myriad of warning signs that Al Davis was warned of, none of those exist with Mendoza.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Universally considered to be the best consensus QB option in the last four years, Mendoza, using true Vegas language, “Hedges all the bets,” to the extent that if he does fail, as long as the franchisee and the coaching staff are not the reason for failure, this reporter won’t be critical of the pick.

Dec 20, 2009; Denver, CO, USA; Oakland Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell (2) walks off the field after the Raiders' 20-19 victory over the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza, like all first-round QB picks, has the odds stacked against him, but unlike most of the others, and specifically Russell, he has zero of the warning signs that amplify the odds of failure.

While the majority do fail, not all do, and Mendoza’s positives make this as safe a pick as one can get with the odds already predicting failure.

Raiders on the Rise?

Personally, I don't think Denzel Boston gets out of Rd1, . If he falls to the late 20's , do you see us jumping back in, trading up? — Matthew Beeby (@MatthewBee73998) April 20, 2026

Great question, Matthew. I have spoken often about the Raiders being very aggressive in this draft, and I can tell you that, as I speak to people around the NFL and even in the building, I am not wavering from that reporting one bit.

I can also add that the Raiders need many players, not just one or two. That does not preclude them from moving up in any way, and I can see a scenario in which more than one player falls later in the first round and Spytek pounces. Cost versus value will be the definitive determining factor.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington wideout Denzel Boston (WO08) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I can say this. I will be stunned if the Raiders use only their 10 picks by the time the draft ends Saturday. There are at least two potential future starters the Raiders could get in the sixth round, so with players all over the board, the excitement should be tangible for fans.

The Raiders need at least two WRs before the season starts, and I know they very much like Denzel Boston, and both Indiana WRs, Omar Cooper Jr, and Elijah Sarratt, among others.

Spytek on the Move?

Hondo

Raiders are keeping all channels open have you heard anything about if the raiders plans attempting to trade up or back with the 2nd or 3rd round?

Those are both very valuable pics but wondering if there are players they desire that would make the jump up — Todd Wilson (@TBWworx) April 21, 2026

Thank you, Todd. I have heard a lot about the Raiders not only being open to adding second- and third-round picks, but also being eager to do so.

There is going to be a gluttonous amount of value in those two rounds. Based on my conversations with NFL Executives, there are as many as 38-42 players with first-round grades.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With each team that makes a bad pick, players of real value keep dropping, opening the door to move up and making the cost more copasetic because you are getting a first-round-valued player at a second-round cost.

Omar Cooper Jr. participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For sure, I have heard it, but remember there are 31 other NFL teams, and while most are not premier teams, many are, and they will be looking to move as well.

The cost may be terrific in terms of the salary cap, but it might not be for moving up. The draft capital cost alone could become exorbitant, making the Raiders' ten picks even more valuable and creating an avenue to acquire more picks by trading yours to other interested suitors.

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