Raiders Stock Report: 3 Players Rising, Falling After Week 5

The Las Vegas Raiders had a rough day on the road against the New England Patriots. Few things went Las Vegas' way. Las Vegas has followed up its 3-0 start with two consecutive losses to two of the league's best teams.

This was always going to be Las Vegas' toughest stretch of games, facing the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, and Los Angeles Rams back-to-back. While the season's first three games showed growth, the last two showed where it still needs to improve.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches a thirteen-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins (not pictured) against New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders suffered an ugly loss on Sunday. It would be easy to say there were no positives from the performance, but that would be inaccurate. Just as there are negatives during wins, there are positives during losses, especially for a team in the early stages of a rebuild.

Las Vegas' loss to New England was their worst game of the season. The Patriots' offense posted one of the best offensive outputs in franchise history, yardage-wise. Las Vegas now has a clear idea of where they stand and how far they are from the league's best.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Below are a few players on the rise and some whose stocks are falling following the Raiders' Week 5 road loss to the Patriots.

Rising

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE Brock Bowers

Bowers continues to look like the league's best tight end after another impressive performance. Every team in the league knows the Raiders want to get the ball to Bowers, yet he still dominates when they need him. Bowers was again the team's leading receiver.

Bowers registered 110 yards on eight catches and gave the Raiders a puncher's chance on a day when they were clearly outmatched, outcoached, and outplayed. Bowers was one of the few bright spots from an all-around bad outing for the Raiders.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) reacts after a play against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Tre Tucker

Tucker did not fill the stat sheet like he did in Week 2. However, his chances of doing so on an offense with Cody White as its next-best wide receiver are slim. Tucker caught two passes for 21 yards in the first half, both of which were significant for the struggling unit.

NFL Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Darien Porter

Porter had several big plays, including a fumble recovery. He also played solid coverage on several plays, showing the speed that helped him rise up the depth chart. It was a rough day for the Raiders as a whole, but it was encouraging to see Porter have some success.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) reacts after a defensive play against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

IDL Adam Butler

The Raiders' defensive line is the deepest position group on the roster. Las Vegas needed that depth, losing multiple interior defensive linemen throughout the game. During that time, Butler, one of the Raiders' most experienced defensive linemen, quietly gave the unit solid play.

Shortly before halftime, Butler forced a fumble that was recovered by Porter. It did not result in points for the Raiders' offense, but it helped keep points off the board for the Patriots.

Falling

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) drops back to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders' Pass Rush

Las Vegas' questionable defensive backfield needed protection from the Raiders' defensive line. Last Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs and today against the Patriots showed what will likely happen throughout the season if the unit cannot generate a consistent pass rush.

The Raiders' defense has been aggressive all season. On Sunday, the unit seemed unable to generate a pass rush or stop quarterback Drake Maye, who was playing with several of his backup wide receivers.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) calls the snap count against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Kirk Cousins

Many of the struggles Cousins and the Raiders' offense are having are innate. Looking at the depth chart and the team's training camp and preseason, it was evident that the roster still had things to fix, especially on offense. Some of those things can't be fixed until next offseason.

It was well known that Cousins' health and age could affect things. The Raiders would not be 3-2 without Cousins' experience. However, the deficiencies Las Vegas' offense has do not match well with the deficiencies in Cousins' game at this point in his career. Defenses have figured that out.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) catches a pass against Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Inexperience in Raiders' Defensive Backfield

The Patriots had backup wide receivers wide open downfield multiple times. It was not a talent issue; it was a schematic and roster issue. Las Vegas' defensive backfield and wide receivers are their Achilles' heel.