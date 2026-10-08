How Raiders' Upcoming Stretch Will Reveal True Potential

Through their first few practices ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots, the Las Vegas Raiders have seemed to approach things with the same attitude they did before their first loss of the season. Las Vegas didn't get too high amid their 3-0 start.

That has made their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 just another game in the first quarter of the season. The Raiders plan to apply what they learned from the always-talented Chiefs and move forward as a better unit throughout the season.

The Chiefs kicked off a stretch of games for Las Vegas that will solidify what this year's Raiders are and their true potential. Las Vegas will follow Sunday's matchup against the Patriots with matchups against the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams. That is a tough four-game stretch for any team.

Las Vegas' 3-1 start is the best start they have had in years. It has given them a little bit of room for error heading into Week 5. However, Klint Kubiak and his coaching staff continue to stress that they plan to take things one day and one game at a time.

New England has an offense and defense that could trouble the Raiders on Sunday. The Patriots are 2-2, but they did beat the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo last week, which confirms just how tough a team they are.

Still, Sunday's matchup against the Patriots is another chance for Las Vegas to confirm their growth.

This season has shown that the Raiders' defense will lead the way on Sunday and beyond. Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard shared his thoughts on where the unit stands ahead of Sunday's matchup against a solid Patriots offense.

“That's what good teams do is stay emotionally and consistent, consistent to the process, no emotional highs. Our team's done a great job, especially defensively on the sideline,” Leonard said.

“I think you can feel that within a game of not riding the highs and knowing that we got to reset in between series. Whether you gave up a score or getting back to it or having a takeaway. The energy is real during a game, and I think our guys have been really consistent, locked in together."

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first few days of practice this week have been productive. Overall, things have been nearly exactly the same as they have been since training camp started. The Raiders' coaching staff plans to keep doing things the same way, regardless of the results on Sunday.

For a team that has seen its fair share of weekly highs and lows in recent seasons, Las Vegas' new staff is establishing a new way of doing things in the locker room. Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko echoed Leonard's sentiment.

"It's next up, next day mentality. We have another game coming, so you win, you lose. Either way, you got to evaluate the next day. So, when you come back into the office the next day, whether it's a win or lose, you're trying to scrutinize every part of the plan, every technique we use,” Janocko said.

“Whether it's sometimes wins, you can even be more critical. But you want to be uber critical of yourself, uber critical of what you're doing, so you can fix mistakes and build on the stuff you're doing well."

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas is in a good position heading into the second quarter of their season. However, one way or the other, the next month of games will make or break the Raiders' season. Right now, the Raiders control much of their future with how they play moving forward.

Sunday's loss was eye-opening for the Raiders' new roster and coaching staff. It clearly identified the areas Las Vegas needs to improve that may have been overlooked by some because of their early success. As interesting as their loss to the Chiefs was, their response will be even more telling.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) prepares to take a snap against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most important game is always the next one. That couldn't be truer for this Raiders team heading into Week 5.