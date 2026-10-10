How Raiders Secret Weapon No Longer a Secret

The new-look Las Vegas Raiders sprinted out to a 3-1 start to the season, partially because opposing teams had no idea what Klin Kubiak and his coaching staff wanted to do on the field. Las Vegas' offseason of change gave them the advantage of being largely unknown heading into the season.

The four teams Las Vegas faced early in the season had little idea of what the Raiders would do in any given situation, as their tendencies in meaningful games were nonexistent. However, as the Kansas City Chiefs showed last week, the element of the unknown naturally wears off with time.

Fits the Mold

The Raiders decided to use a collection of under-the-radar but generally dependable wide receivers to fill out their roster this offseason. After the season's first four games, it's become clearer who the most dependable of those receivers are.

Las Vegas' plans of spreading the ball around have spread the yardage statistics out between the Raiders' receivers and tight ends, but have allowed receivers the chance to increase their value to the offense. Cody White is one of the players who have increased their value the most.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“If you watch the tape, there's a good two more opportunities that I felt I missed that would have given him a chance to really impact the game. So, I was kicking myself for those plays, but the ball just has found him. I don't have a great answer for you,” veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins said earlier this week.

“I think it's just kind of how the pocket allows me to get through the progression, and the ball finds him, and he's attacked the football. I think that's the trait that I would say has jumped off the tape, whether it was the Chargers touchdown or the goal ball last week, just attacking the football and saying, 'Ball's in the air, that's my ball.'"

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cousins noted how long he has known about the rising receiver. Both Cousins and White both played football at Michigan State University, albeit at different times. Arguably the best professional football player to ever play at MSU, Cousins has remained well connected to the school.

"I think probably going back to watching him at Michigan State a little bit as an alumnus. Seeing him make plays there in the number seven, and then that play against the Chargers where he attacked the football for a touchdown in tight coverage. I thought those traits surfaced, and he's been doing it since,” Cousins said.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Big Opportunity

The Raiders' approach to the wide receiver position has given any receiver on the roster who can catch the ball and play well within the scheme a chance to establish themselves further in the league. White, a sixth-year veteran, has made the most of his opportunity.

Through four games, White has accounted for five catches, three of which were crucial touchdowns in slim Raiders victories. Overall, none of the Raiders' receivers will fill up a stat sheet this season. That is by design. That lets them make more of an impact with less yardage.

Injuries to two of their top receivers have given White a chance to step up. Jack Bech and Jalen Nailor's absences put more responsibility on the other available receivers. As Las Vegas prepares to face the New England Patriots , it needs more from White and the rest of the group.

Las Vegas' receiver-by-committee plan is being put to the ultimate test right now, as the unit is extremely thin heading into Week 5. The Raiders will lean on arguably the best group of tight ends in the league to help shoulder the load, but still need their receivers to play well.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders are not only shorthanded at wide receiver, but White is no longer flying under the radar. This is especially true with Nailor and Bech out. White will likely draw more attention from New England's defense than he saw from other defenses during the first four weeks of the season.

Still, Week 5 presents White with another chance to add to an underdog story that has been commendable through the early part of the season. Hopefully, White's performances can keep forcing the Raiders' coaching staff to incorporate him more into the offense.