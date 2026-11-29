The Las Vegas Raiders head into their Week 12 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, looking to show consistent progress for a third straight week. It will be the Raiders' first primetime game of the season, putting Klint Kubiak and No.1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza in the spotlight.

It has been a long two months for a Raiders team that hasn't won much recently. However, whether they win or lose, Las Vegas' final six games of this season will pay off in the long run.

Wins have been hard to come by for a Raiders team that started the season 3-0, albeit against some of the league's worst teams. Since then, Las Vegas has largely faced some of the league's top teams, including road games against teams that came off a Bye Week.

Week 12 will test the up-and-coming Raiders, as they are, in a sense, a different team than the one that took the field for the season's first nine games. Both versions have left Las Vegas' coaching staff with critical decisions to make.

Raiders' Goals

“You want to win right now. You want to win every game, but you know that part of the future is those guys having success. So, obviously you go into every game, and you put a game plan together to go win, and you know that some young guys are going to make mistakes," Kubiak said earlier this week.

"That's part of their growth. So, that's just part of it. But you need to give them the reps they need to see it live for us to have success moving forward."

The decisions the Raiders' coaching staff will face against the Browns will be much more specific, as Las Vegas' defense will enter Sunday missing multiple defensive tackles, adding to a facet of the game Las Vegas has struggled with.

The injuries along the interior defensive line will require adjustments to the adjustments Las Vegas has already made on defense this season. The Raiders need the versatility of several of their veteran defenders on the unit, such as Quay Walker and Kwity Paye, to shoulder even more of the load.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders helmets on the sidelines at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"[Walker] is a huge focal point for us because he's able to do so much. He's probably fallen into that same category as Kwity [Paye], where we've had to move him around to just put the best 11 on the field. And like I said, somebody has to tough down,” Leonard said earlier this week.

“We've played him on the ball, off the ball, and it's a constant conversation of not just him. How does that affect everybody else around him? Sometimes, if Quay [Walker] moves, three people have to move off of that. Is that best for those guys? So, when you move somebody, it's not just focused on the individual."

Las Vegas has had one of the league's toughest schedules this season. As they head towards the last few weeks of the season, the wins may remain sparse, but that does not mean the development will. Regardless of Sunday's results, it is another opportunity.

Sunday will be a challenge for Las Vegas. The Browns aren't elite like many of the teams the Raiders have lost to this season, but overall, they have had more time and more success together than Las Vegas this season. Many things about Sunday favor the Browns.

Raiders | DarrellCraigHarris, ON SI

The Raiders have spent the week making roster adjustments to compensate for the toll the long season and late Bye Week have taken on their unfinished roster. The adjustments leading up to the game will be matched by the adjustments they make during the game.

Las Vegas has struggled in primetime games in recent seasons, but most would agree that this is a different Raiders team than in years past.

There is no better time for the Raiders to show their progress, the possibilities for the future under Kubiak's coaching staff, the front office's continued rebuilding efforts, and Mendoza's spark than on Sunday Night Football with the entire country watching.

"We're always working toward it. We're always working toward it. But this is a great opportunity this week. We get a prime-time game, night game, in the elements. Looking forward to it," Kubiak said.