The Las Vegas Raiders hope Week 11 will be kinder to them than the past two months have been. Although improved compared to last season, the Raiders are in the middle of their second losing streak of at least two games, with a third consecutive loss possible against the Denver Broncos.

On Monday, Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak shared his thoughts on a well-coached Broncos team.

"Coach [Sean] Payton has been winning for a long time. He’s one of the best in the business. His teams are ready to play, and they play their best at the end of the game,” Kubiak said earlier this week.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on a pass rush as San Francisco 49ers offensive line Colton McKivitz (68) blocks during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak elaborated, noting that it will take the Raiders' best efforts in the week leading up to Week 11 and the game itself on Sunday in Denver. Week 11 will mark the third time the Raiders will face a team on the road the week after that team's Bye Week.

This naturally gives those teams a competitive advantage, which will require even more preparation and effort on Las Vegas' part.

“That’s what’s expected every day. So, just continue to emphasize it. But this is the NFL. You finish every play, or else you’re going to get beat,” Kubiak said following the team’s final practice before Sunday’s matchup against the Broncos.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak runs across the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders Coaching Staff Taking Everything Into Consideration

Several offensive linemen around the league have had their tendencies dissected and exposed in recent weeks. There have been multiple instances of players around the league unknowingly giving away clues to opponents about what is coming.

None of those players were Raiders, but they are not immune to it. Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko noted earlier this week that, like most other teams in the league, Las Vegas' coaching staff analyzes their own tendencies as much as their opponents'.

“We try to self-scout everything. And I think every team in the league does that. Every team’s trying to gain just that little bit of edge. So, everything that we’re doing, we’re trying to just make a little bit better, whether it’s self-scouting, whether it’s getting our plan ready to go. We try to dot every i, cross every t, and so does every other team,” Janocko said earlier this week.

Sunday, Las Vegas will face a Broncos team that has had its number in recent seasons. Denver has swept the series in each of the past two seasons. The two teams play each other twice in the next four weeks. Despite losing, Las Vegas played well at times in its previous two trips to Denver.

This time, the Raiders hope Kubiak and the other changes they made leading up to Week 11 are enough to keep things competitive as long as possible. Simply keeping the game close into the fourth quarter would be a win for the Raiders. Scoring points in the third quarter would, too.

Las Vegas' schedule lightens up between and after those two games. They are only two weeks away from a much-needed Bye Week, which, paired with an upset win on Sunday, could be just the spark the Raiders need over the final few weeks of the season.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up prior to a snap against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Improving Raiders

As the Raiders look to keep improving under Kubiak throughout the second half of the season, any advantage could help compensate for Las Vegas' lack of talent compared to their competition. Defensively, the Raiders need all the help they can get.

Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard expressed his thoughts on how critical every detail is in preparing each week. Leonard noted that figuring out specific opponents' tendencies is usually up to individual players; it is a skill veterans often possess, which he appreciates.

“I think it’s all based on the player. First-year player, you’re just trying to get lined up, and what’s the call? But I am always impressed with veteran players, what they can process within a snap, from stances to what they’re communicating at the line of scrimmage. But I think that’s a player by-player basis of how much detail they can take in and process when the bullets are actually flying,” Leonard said after Thursday’s practice.

“We’re not playing well enough. We’re not playing up to the standard we need to be. So, effort covers up a lot. So, there’s definitely room for improvement there. And to say it’s division from the start, no, we’re not playing at a high enough or good enough level right now. So, there’s definitely room for improvement.”