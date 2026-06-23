Why Treydan Stukes Is Raiders' Next Defensive Star

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get things turned around starting in the 2026 NFL season. They will need to improve in many areas to make that happen. One area they want to see improve and have an impact on is their defense. This franchise has not had a good defense in a long time. They feel like it is time to change that now.

The Raiders' defense has had sparks from here and there, but it has never been consistent. There are many reasons why. One of them has been their roster construction on that side of the ball and all the changes they have made each season. This offseason, they made more changes and ones they believe will be permanent for a long time. We have heard that from this organization before, but this offseason was not the same as the ones we have seen in the past.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes (DB49) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The franchise took a different approach, and it worked. They got key free agents on the defensive side of the ball to come to Las Vegas, and they chose to play for the Raiders. That has not happened for this team in a while, and especially since they moved to Las Vegas. The Raiders also did a great job in the draft. It was a key part of the offseason, and they brought in good young pieces to this team, looking to be the future that wins for this franchise.

Stukes the Next Big-Time Raiders Defensive Player

The one rookie that many have been talking about for the Raiders' defense has been second-round selection, safety Treydan Stukes. Stukes had a great college career, and coming into the draft, many had him as a top defensive player. The Raiders took advantage of other teams' passing on him, and he has come into this team and shown, so far, that he wants to be a starter. A lot still has to be shown in training camp, but it will not be a surprise if he takes the field as a rookie.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Stukes Could Become Draft Steal

Stukes is looking to be the next Raiders defensive star. Stukes has all the talent and is now developing his skills, and looking to be something special at the NFL level. This team has struggled at the safety position , and this player is going to be huge for this defense. Stukes has it all. They will need to develop him and let him do what he does best.