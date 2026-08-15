Surprise Raiders Turning Heads During Camp, First Preseason Game

Entering the 2026 season, the Las Vegas Raiders have no shortage of new aspects. The Raiders' roster is much different than the one that ended the 2025 season, as is their coaching staff. Training camp gave Las Vegas the highest-quality work they have had since adding several new pieces.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tom Brady (left) talks with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following training camp, the Raiders took to Allegiant Stadium to face the Arizona Cardinals in their first preseason game. The loss to the Cardinals confirmed that several surprise players who performed well in camp also have the potential to do so in the regular season.

Solid Training Camp, Followed by Solid First Preseason Game

Las Vegas had several players who performed better in training camp than many expected. Below are a few of those players who not only excelled in camp but also had a strong showing in the team's first preseason game.

WR Malik Benson

Benson continues to take advantage of the additional opportunities he has earned. Benson was one of the top stories coming out of training camp. His performance against the Cardinals only solidified things further. Still, things change fast in the league.

Benson must continue to do what he has been doing. It has been impressive so far, but he must fully seize the opportunity of a lifetime that is sitting in front of him.

WR Jack Bech

Entering this season, the Raiders needed more from Bech . The second-year wideout should be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the many coaching staff and roster additions Las Vegas made this season. An improved ground game, offensive coaching staff, and quarterback directly impacted him.

Bech turned heads during training camp by quietly but firmly putting distance between himself and Dont'e Thornton in what Kubiak explained as a position battle. Kubiak noted that on Thursday night against the Cardinals, Bech showed even more growth.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) catches the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He's a guy that has been highlighted before in our team meetings as a guy that plays really well without the football, and just so happens that when the ball finds him, he goes and makes plays. I don't think that's an accident,” Kubiak said.

“I think that's the kind of guy that he is, the kind of teammate that he is. Was really proud of the contested plays and critical situation plays that he made last night. So, that doesn't surprise me about Jack [Bech]. That's what his character is."

DEs Patrick Johnson and Cian Slone

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Las Vegas Raiders helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders have stocked up on defensive ends and edge rushers this offseason with notable additions such as Kwity Paye and Keyron Crawford. However, quieter additions such as Patrick Johnson and Cian Slone have also delivered results in training camp and the early preseason.

Both players had nice plays in training camp and followed up with solid performances in Thursday night's exhibition matchup against the Cardinals . Johnson finished with six tackles, including a sack. Slone finished with three tackles and a sack.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson and Slone accounted for the Raiders' only two sacks against the Cardinals. The Raiders will hang their hat on their ability to consistently rush the passer well and stop the run. Johnson and Slone could be two rotational players who could help keep more established players fresher.

Up Next

The Raiders will travel to Texas next week for a joint practice with the Houston Texans, followed by a preseason game against them two days later. It will be another opportunity for Kubiak's Raiders to take a sizeable step in the right direction ahead of the regular season.

After a productive outing against the Cardinals on Thursday, Kubiak is eager to get more work in against a respectable Texans team. Kubiak knows the Texans, who made the playoffs last season, are a good barometer for where the Raiders currently are and how far they have left to go.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I'm really excited about next week, it's going to be extremely competitive. What a great defense that we're going to be going against, those pass rushers are impressive,” Kubiak said on Friday.

“Our offensive line is going to get some great work being out there in the heat. A different kind of heat will be a great challenge for us in our conditioning. This trip to Houston couldn't have come at a better time for our team."