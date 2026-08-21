Raiders vs. Texans: Winners & Losers; Training Camp Report 23

HOUSTON, Texas—The Las Vegas Raiders invaded South Texas for a joint practice and Thursday night’s second preseason game that ended with a 22-20 win for the Silver and Black.

We told you all offseason that this was a rebuilding year, and this team showed a lot of maturation today as they are in the midst of a youth movement.

That said, lots of young players got some meaningful reps, but there were clear winners and losers tonight, and we have the biggest ones for you here.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losers

1. The Raiders decided to sit all of their defensive starters except CB Darien Porter. When your team had tackling issues in game one, and you're facing the Texans' playoff offense, the only players who should have been on the bench were Maxx Crosby, Quay Walker, and Nakobe Dean.

The majority of the real work comes in the joint practice, but as long as the Texans' ones played, Raiders not named Maxx, Quay, and Nakobe should be on the field.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. CB Chigozie Anusiem was taken off the field on a cart for the Raiders. He left with a towel over his head, and it didn’t look good. He suffered what looked to be a substantial injury to the knee.

3. Penalties reared their ugly head tonight. Those will drive the disciplinarian Kubiak crazy. The taunting call on Jermod McCoy, in my opinion, was not a good call, but one he still can’t do what he did.

Despite the scoreboard and team performance at the time, which were not good, you don’t allow the referee to make that call by giving them the opportunity to do so with those actions.

Win or lose, a lack of discipline, reflected in the penalties, is inexcusable. I am not picking on McCoy; the Raiders had nine, but that one was an unforced error.

Kubiak was upset about the penalties after the game, saying emphatically, “They are my fault.” The coach will address them and bring them up again.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winners

1. QB Fernando Mendoza didn’t have a great night, so your first question might be, “Why is he on the winners list?” Great question, easy answer. This year, not only for the Raiders but especially for the rookies, is a take-your-lumps-and-learn year.

Armed only with first-team WR Jalen Nailor, FB Connor Heyward (RG Caleb Rogers is listed as a second-string player in a battle for RG1), the “Nandolorian” battled the defense many consider either the best or second-best in the NFL.

The Raiders put him in a position to get some tough reps. He had a pick-six when he stared down RB Mike Washington Jr. and finished 8/15 for 86 yards, the aforementioned pick-six, and a QBR of 42.6.

He showed resilience in leading the team on a scoring drive, highlighting the lack of quit in the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

Hall of Fame QB and NFL icon Peyton Manning had a terrible rookie year, and despite the fan base wanting him banned to Siberia, he took every play as a learning curve to build toward an amazing finish.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) passes the ball as Houston Texans defensive tackle Naquan Jones (91) defends during the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What stood out most to me was his reaction rooting for Aidan O’Connell as he drove the team to victory.

He was upbeat and cheering, and genuinely excited for his team. He wasn’t the No. 1 overall pick, or the nearly $57 million rookie at that moment pouting in the corner, far from it. He was a Raider, celebrating the Raiders.

Additionally, at his postgame press conference, the normally upbeat Mendoza was somber and reflective of a performance that was not his best, from a young man who always gives his all.

I saw nothing tonight that made me doubt the youngster.

2. RB Mike Washington Jr. (MWJ), for the second week in a row, had a great game. He had a monster run for 33 yards versus the Texans' elite first-string D with his backup offensive line. On the night, he had nine carries for 56 yards and two catches for 18 yards.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. CB Jermod McCoy, despite the penalty, had some excellent reps and was much better than in his debut last week.

4. CB Hezekiah Masses had a very big play versus the Texans' NFL Playoff offense and looked good in the game. He continues to make plays that show off his skill set and learns from every mistake.

5. WR Malik Benson had a big catch versus the Texans' first-string defense, but then against the second team dropped what would have been a monster gain on third down for the first down and took off running before securing the catch.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs off the field during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Later in the contest, he had another drop. He is a rookie, and those are rookie mistakes, but the big play against the top-tier Texans defense showed you what you wanted to see, and the mistakes were simple rookie mistakes by a rookie. Terrific reps for him tonight, and despite the mistakes, it was a winning performance.

6. The “Berg” Brothers, Tommy Eichenberg and Cody Lindenberg, both for the second week in a row, had big nights. Along with Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, those four men make up the most settled position group on the defensive roster: the ILB group.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) and Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV celebrate after a defensive play during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

7. K Matt Gay was consistent, as always. A great 52-yard field goal and solid kicking have all but solidified his role. I have reported since before the NFL Draft that he was in the driver’s seat for the kickers’ lone spot on the 53-man roster, and that remains accurate. Unless he implodes, there is no position battle with the rookie, Kansei Matsuzawa.

8. DE Patrick Johnson is a veteran with six years’ experience, but in Maxx Crosby's absence, he made multiple plays (some of which don’t show up in the stat sheets) and had a big sack. On a DL that has plenty of questions, is he in play for a roster spot at only 28 years old?

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UDFA rookie Cian Slone is certainly making himself known, and I think he will make it, but Malcolm Koonce has yet to pop in camp with any consistency. Koonce will make the roster, but he deserves scrutiny when others like Johnson and Slone are flashing.

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