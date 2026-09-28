Grading Every Raiders Position Group After Week 3 vs. Saints

After winning three games all of last season and seven games over the past two seasons combined, the Las Vegas Raiders are 3-0. The Raiders' Week 3 win over the New Orleans Saints will be one they hang their hat on for the rest of the season and beyond, as they move forward under Klint Kubiak.

Below are the grades for each of Las Vegas' position groups' respective performances on Sunday.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks on after defeating against the New Orleans Saintsat Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback

Raiders veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins had an outstanding performance on Sunday. Cousins threw for nearly 250 yards and three touchdowns. His experience and prior time with Kubiak are paying off.

Grade: A

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Backs

At this point, it is fair to wonder how healthy running back Ashton Jeanty truly is. The Raiders need him on the field, even if he is not fully healthy. Luckily, Las Vegas drafted rookie running back Mike Washington, whose big touchdown run helped wake up the Raiders' offense.

The Raiders finished with over 100 yards rushing and a win. That is all that matters.

Grade: B

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and linebacker Segun Olubi (50) prepare for the snap in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fullback

Heyward may have saved the game by catching a fumble from Cousins while the Raiders were trying to put the game away.

Grade: A

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) reacts in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receivers

The unit was without Jack Bech, as he suffered an arm injury. Still, it was clear that, despite the advantages of their by-committee approach to the position group, Las Vegas needs additional help at the wide receiver position.

Grade: C

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line

Considering the Raiders' lack of a ground game for most of the day, their offensive line played well. The unit allowed three sacks, but at least one could have been avoided by Cousins. Overall, Las Vegas' offensive line did its job well long enough to score points when needed.

Grade: B-

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates scoring a touchdown with tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End

Sunday marked the first time the Raiders showed the world what was possible under Kubiak with both of their tight ends on the field. Brock Bowers' presence alone opened up the Raiders' offense, giving their other pass-catchers more room to work with.

Bowers finished with 116 receiving yards and a touchdown. Michael Mayer added several clutch catches and a touchdown of his own. The Raiders' successful use of one of the best tight end duos in the league directly impacted Sunday's win over New Orleans.

Grade: A

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) recovers a fumbled ball during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line

Las Vegas entered Week 3 leading the league in sacks, but went three quarters against the Saints without registering one. Still, when it mattered the most, the Raiders' defensive line stepped up. In the fourth quarter, the unit came up big, forcing multiple turnovers that sparked points for Las Vegas.

This Raiders team will be led by its defense. Las Vegas is 3-0, but much of its success so far comes from the advantageous positions the Raiders' defense keeps putting them in each week. Those advantageous situations are often set up by solid play from the Raiders' defensive line.

Grade: A

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) celebrates recovering a fumbled ball during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerbacks

The unit had a long day, as the Saints moved the ball up and down the field by repeatedly targeting them. They have a lot of work to do before next Sunday.

Grade: C

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (3) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebackers

Raiders linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker made their presence felt once again on Sunday. Las Vegas struck gold this offseason when they signed the pair. There are simply no words to explain how much the Raiders improved their group of linebackers this offseason.

It is impossible to watch this year's Raiders play a game without noticing both players.

Grade: A

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Noah Fant (87) scores a touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) in the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safeties

Veteran safety Jeremy Chinn had another solid performance, finishing tied for the second-most tackles on the team against the Saints. Chinn is invaluable to the Raiders' defense, especially with the struggles Isaiah Pola-Mao had while filling in for rookie safety Treydan Stukes.

Las Vegas desperately needs Stukes back on the field against the Kansas City Chiefs, and they need him to stay healthy. Pola-Mao's deficiencies may be unfixable at this point, and eventually they will be too much for the Raiders to overcome.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) reacts after a defensive stop in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stukes' ability to stay healthy will be something to monitor going forward. Regardless, the Raiders must start thinking about adding help at the position, even if only for depth purposes.

Grade: C+

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punter

Raiders punter AJ Cole averaged nearly 50 yards per punt against the Saints on Sunday. Cole continues to solidify himself as one of the best punters in the league.

Grade: A

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) kicks a field goal in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker

Veteran kicker Matt Gay made each of his three field goal attempts and both of his extra point attempts on the day. He has become a weapon for Las Vegas' offense and overall game plan.

Grade: A

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) is seen prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kick Returner

Dylan Laube's fumble on a kickoff return during the second half nearly cost the Raiders the game. Mistakes happen, but not all mistakes are equal. Laube's kickoff returns were a part of the reason Las Vegas won in Week 1. He almost single-handedly cost the Raiders the game on Sunday.

Laube is still one of the top options Las Vegas has to return kicks.

Grade: C

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs onto the field during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punt Returner

Through the season's first three weeks, opposing teams' punt teams have kept Raiders rookie Malik Benson in check. Benson has been sure-handed so far, but his returns have yielded minimal gains. It is unclear whether the issue is Benson or the Raiders' punt return team as a whole.

Grade: D